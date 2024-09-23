‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 4 Recap: What to Remember Before Season 5

Benito Martinez as Gabriel Reyes on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (CREDIT: Kevin Estrada/FOX)

Carlos’ Dad Gabriel Was Murdered

In a shocking twist, Carlos (Rafael Silva)’s Texas Ranger father Gabriel was gunned down in his own home by an unknown assailant, leaving Carlos to become obsessed with finding his father’s killer.

TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) got married in the “Lone Star” Season 4 finale (CREDIT:Kevin Estrada/FOX.

TK and Carlos Got Married

TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos initially canceled their wedding after Gabriel’s murder, but ultimately decided not to wait after all. They tied the knot, surrounded by their friends and family, with firefighter Paul (Brian Michael Smith) officiating.

Jackson Pace as Wyatt Harris on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (CREDIT: Fox)

Judd’s Son Wyatt Was Paralyzed After a Traffic Accident

Wyatt (Jackson Pace), the teenage son Judd (Jim Parrack) never knew he had fathered, first showed up in Season 3. The two had gotten close and Wyatt was even training to be a firefighter like his father, until he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle. He survived, but was paralyzed from the waist down. Judd opted to retire as a firefighter and become Wyatt’s full-time caregiver.

Chad Lowe and Rob Lowe in “9-1-1: Lone Star” (CREDIT: Fox)

Owen Met His Half-Brother Daniel

When Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) learned his estranged father was dying, he traveled to be at his deathbed. That’s when he met his father’s other family, which included his half-brother Robert (played by Lowe’s real-life brother Chad Lowe). Robert spent more time getting to know Owen and then revealed his secret: He had Huntington’s Disease, a degenerative genetic condition that was only going to get worse. And he wanted Owen to help him commit assisted suicide.

D.B. Woodside and Gina Torres on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (CREDIT: Kevin Estrada/FOX)

Tommy Found a New Love

After the devastating sudden death of her husband Charles, Tommy (Gina Torres) had a brief fling with her musician brother-in-law Julius (Nathan Owens) before finding love again with Pastor Trevor Parks (D.B. Woodside). But first, she had to get over her own doubts and that of his pre-teen daughter Melody (Bella Blanding) who took an instant dislike to her.

Natacha Karam as Marjan on 9-1-1: Lone Star (CREDIT: Fox)

Marjan Quit the 126, Broke Up With Her Fiancé and Found Someone New

Marjan (Natacha Karam) had an eventful Season 4: After being blackmailed into an apology from a couple she helped rescue, she briefly quit the 126 and went on a road trip, where, naturally, she came to the aid of a domestic abuse victim. She eventually returned to her job, but her personal life also had a big shakeup: Her fiancé Salim (Mena Massoud), to whom she’d been promised since childhood, told her he’d found someone else… unless she wanted to get married right away. After she said no, she realized she did love him more than she thought, but was alarmed at how quickly he was prepared to dump his new girlfriend for her. She reluctantly went back on the dating scene — with a chaperone — and began seeing Joe (real name Yusuf): He was her plus-one to TK and Carlos’ wedding.

Brian Michael Smith and Amanda Payton of 9-1-1 LONE STAR (CREDIT: Kevin Estrada/FOX)



Paul Reunited With an Old Friend (and Became More Than Friends)

Paul hasn’t had a lot of luck in the series: Whenever a new woman found he was a trans man, that was that. But when he crossed paths with HR employee Asha (Amanda Payton), she recognized him from their days in grade school, despite the transition. He didn’t have to break his true identity to her, but he did have to wrestle with his feelings about having her know his whole life story. As the season wrapped, they were still going strong.