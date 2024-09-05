‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ to End After 5 Seasons at Fox

Fans of the Fox series “9-1-1: Lone Star” will be disappointed to learn that the “9-1-1” spinoff has been canceled. The network confirmed that the show’s upcoming fifth season, which premieres Sept. 23, will be its last.

The series stars Rob Lowe as fire captain Owen Strand, a 9/11 survivor who relocated from New York City to Austin, Texas, to rebuild Station 126, which had lost all but one first responder in a devastating fire.

Ronen Rubinstein costars as his son TK, a paramedic who married longtime love Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) in the Season 4 finale. Season 5 sees policeman Carlos trying to solve the murder of his father Gabriel (Benito Martinez), a Texas Ranger who was gunned down in his own home before the wedding.

Ahead of the cancellation, executive producer Rashad Raisani told TheWrap that he was hopeful the series would be renewed for Season 6, but “wasn’t holding my breath” that it would happen.

The cast and crew treated their Season 5 wrap party as a possible farewell, he said. “It’s funny, because of the strikes and the pandemic, the show had actually never had an end of the season wrap party. So in Season 5, we had our first end of the season wrap party, which certainly had the feeling of, and everybody knew on that last night of the set when we were shooting, this could be it.”

He added, “We were shooting a scene that was all about them as a family, and about how the family might get broken up. So it was particularly poignant. But everybody kind of had this feeling that this could be it, and was just trying to appreciate it and savor the time that they got to get together.”

Raisani also said of the upcoming final season, “I think creatively, it’s never been better. Or at least we’re keeping the bar, at least where it was.”

“9-1-1: Lone Star” costars Gina Torres, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Brianna Baker and Julian Works. Regular Sierra McClain, who played 9-1-1 phone operator Grace Ryder, had parted ways with the series ahead of its final season.

“9-1-1,” meanwhile, notched great ratings at its new ABC home last season. The series was dropped by Fox and picked up by the alphabet network last year. It returns with new episodes on Sept. 26.