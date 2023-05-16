Note: This story contains spoilers from the “9-1-1: Lone Star” Season 4 finale.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” finally gave fans the Tarlos wedding they deserved. But a devastating twist put a damper on the celebrations, setting off a potentially dark parth for the newlyweds’ future.

Actors Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael L. Silva — who play the fan favorite couple comprised of paramedic TK and police officer Carlos on the Fox first responder drama — spoke with TheWrap about the tragedy that struck the fan-favorite couple days before their big day. The eventful two-hour finale followed the preparations for the wedding, until the action took a tragic turn when Carlos’ father Gabriel (Benito Martinez) was murdered in his home.

“No one saw that coming with Gabriel,” Rubinstein told TheWrap ahead of the episode’s debut Tuesday night. “Even when you’re the one on screen, they still manage to shock the actors every single time… That was really a hard one to swallow.”

The wedding appeared to be postponed indefinitely as the group picked up the pieces of the massive loss. In his grief, Carlos took on investigating his father’s murder and found that he had been carrying on an investigation into corruption among members of the Texas rangers, where his father worked and hoped to recruit Carlos, and the Austin Police Department.

The investigation led him to a contact he believed to be responsible for his father’s death, and their confrontation almost turned violent. Luckily, Capt. Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) showed up with reinforcements just in time to stop Carlos from making the wrong decision.

In the end, Carlos had to accept that there were no leads to solve his father’s case. He also realized he couldn’t stop living his life because of the tragedy, proposed to TK once again and the couple tied the knot before the end of the episode.

We’ll have to wait to see how Carlos will handle all the trauma he went through in the finale once the action picks up in Season 5.

“I think his life is forever changed, because now Carlos is living in a new reality — a reality where his father was murdered,” Silva said. “He has no answers. He has no leads. There’s no way to obtain any sort of information, not only because there is none, but because of his rank as a patrol officer.”

“I guess there could be some some boiling frustration, and festering pain inside. What does it look like when it comes, and where are we going to find him next season?” He added. “I think those things will remain unanswered. But the positive aspect about all of this is that we have options, and many places to go to [from here.]”

The Season 4 finale of “9-1-1: Lone Star” featured the Tarlos wedding we’ve been waiting for, with a tragic twist. (Kevin Estrada/FOX).

The finale had a seemingly endless supply of shockers, with Judd (Jim Parrack) quitting the station to focus on caretaking his injured son — only to find the task is much more challenging than anticipated.

As for Owen, viewers watched as he assisted in ending his biological brother’s life (who’d been diagnosed with a fatal, degenerative illnes), which Rubinstein teased will certainly affect TK moving forward alongside the death of his father-in-law.

“I think going into Season 5, we’re definitely going to quickly see how those two [incidents] are gonna affect him. And then most importantly, he’s gonna have to support his husband in everything that he’s about to embark on,” Rubinstein said. “There’s definitely a happy ending [with the wedding], but it’s also a very bittersweet ending for TK. And a lot on the horizon to deal with.”

“9-1-1: Lone Star” was already renewed for Season 5 at Fox.