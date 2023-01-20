“9-1-1: Lone Star” is kicking off its Season 4 premiere with a time-sensitive rescue of a drowning man, as seen in an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap, which you can check out above.

In the minute-long video, Rob Lowe’s Captain Strand searches for a man trapped in a body of water with the help of dispatcher Grace (Sierra McClain). Eventually, he and the team identify the victim in a Porta Potty that’s been submerged in a dunk tank. When the firefighters chainsaw through the ceiling and pull the man out, the scene cuts to the attempt to revive him, with a flatline sounding in the background.

“9-1-1: Lone Star,” the spinoff to the popular Angela Bassett-starring “9-1-1,” centers on the New York-hailing Strand and his son, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), as they fight to save lives in Austin amid battling their own personal problems.

The fourth season premiere episode logline reads: Captains Strand and Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) along with the members of the 126 are called into action to a county fair when a “Derecho,” a series of fast-moving group of severe thunderstorms hit Austin, causing hurricane- and tornado-like winds, heavy rains, flash floods and a wide path of destruction. Owen’s newfound passion for motorcycling puts him on a potentially dangerous path. Tommy has the potential for a romance when she meets an attractive single father (guest star D.B. Woodside). And as T.K. and Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) prepare for their wedding, a secret from Carlos’ past may stand in their way to happiness.

The episode, titled “The New Hotness,” airs Tuesday, Jan. 24 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.