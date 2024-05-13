“9-1-1: Lone Star” will be back for Season 5 this fall, headlining Fox’s fall 2024 schedule alongside strike-delayed lifeguard drama “Rescue: HI-Surf,” “The Masked Singer” and more returning favorites.

The season 5 return of “9-1-1: Lone” will come more than a year since the show last aired a new episode in May 2023. The show will start off Monday nights in the fall for Fox at 8 p.m., followed by “Rescue: HI-Surf” at 9 p.m. From executive producers John Wells and Matt Kester, “Rescue HI-Surf” follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifguards who patrol and protect the north shore of Oahu — the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world.

The show stars Robbie Magasiva, Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Kekoa Kekumano, Alex Aiono and Zoe Cipres. The show is a joint production from Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment Studios. Matt Kester created the series. Kester, John Wells and Daniele Nathanson are executive producers and co-showrunners. Erin Jontow (John Wells Productions) is also an executive producer. Kester will write the first episode, and Wells will direct the first two episodes.

“Rescue: HI-Surf” will also take on the coveted post-Super Bowl slot this coming winter.

Zoe Cipres, Kekoa Kekumano, Arielle Kebbel, Robbie Magasiva, Adam Demos and Alex Aiono from “Rescue: HI-Surf.” (Patrick Ecclesine/Fox)

Tuesdays will kick off with Season 2 of “Accused,” which was also delayed by the strike, followed by Canadian coproduction “Murder in a Small Town.” Based on the Edgar Award-winning, nine-book “Karl Alberg” series by acclaimed novelist L.R. Wright, “Murder in a Small Town” follows Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland), who moves to a quiet coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work. But this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets, and Karl will need to call upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective in solving the murders that, even in this seemingly idyllic setting, continue to wash up on his shore. Kristin stars as Cassandra, a local librarian who becomes Alberg’s muse, foil and romantic interest.

“Murder in a Small Town” is produced by Sepia Films in association with Fox Entertainment and Jeff Wachtel’s Future Shack Entertainment. The show will be produced in British Columbia with Ian Weir as head writer/EP, Milan Cheylov executive-producing and directing multiple episodes, and Nick Orchard (Soapbox Productions), Morris Ruskin and Sharon Wisnia (Mojo Global Arts) and Jon Cotton also serving as executive producers.

New shows “Doc,” Season 4 of “The Cleaning Lady” and the recently ordered comedy series “Going Dutch” with Denis O’Leary, will premiere in midseason.

Molly Parker in “Doc.” (Peter Stranks/Fox)

“The Masked Singer” will stick with Wednesdays for Season 12, joined by Season 2 of game show “The Floor,” hosted by Rob Lowe. Thursdays will start with a new season of “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 p.m., followed by Season 2 of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” Football will then occupy the network’s schedule Fridays and Saturdays, while Sunday primetime keeps the animation block — introducing new animated series “Universal Basic Guys,” which also already snagged a Season 2 order.

“Family Guy,” “The Great North” and “Grimsburg” return at midseason.

From creators Adam and Craig Malamut, “Universal Basic Guys” centers on two brothers, Mark and Hank Hoagies, who lose their jobs to automation and are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program. Now, they’re using their free time and free money to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed. Universal Basic Guys is co-produced by Fox Entertainment through its Emmy Award-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, and Sony Pictures Television. The series is executive produced by Adam and Craig Malamut. Dan Lagana is executive producer and showrunner for Season 1. Rob Rosell will serve as executive producer and showrunner for Season Two.

The fall will also feature the prostate cancer special “The Real Full Monty.” The two-hour specia will feature a daring group of male celebrities volunteering to bare all to raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancer testing and research. The event will feature Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, the NFL’s Chris Jones, Tyler Posey, Bruno Tonioli and James Van Der Beek.

For Fox’s full lineup for the 2024-25 fall season, see below:

Monday

8-9 p.m. — “9-1-1: Lone Star”

9-10 p.m. — “Rescue HI-Surf” (new series)

Tuesday

8-9 p.m. — “Accused”

9-10 p.m. — “Murder in a Small Town”

Wednesday

8-9 p.m. — “The Masked Singer”

9-10 p.m. — “The Floor”

Thursday

8-9 p.m. — “Hell’s Kitchen”

9-10 p.m. — “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test”

Friday

8 p.m.ET/5 p.m. PT — Fox College Football Friday/FOX College Hoops/FOX UFL

Saturday

7-10:30 p.m ET — Fox Sports Saturday

Sunday