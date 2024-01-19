Fox’s ‘Rescue HI-Surf’ Casts Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos and Robbie Magasiva

The Hawaiian lifeguard series comes from prolific producers John Wells and Matt Kester

A light-skinned woman, a light-skinned man, and a man with medium-toned skin.
Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos and Robbie Magasiva (Bella Assumma, Simon Upton and Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Fox’s “Rescue HI-Surf” has found its cast of lifeguards, led by Arielle Kebbel of “9-1-1”, Robbie Magasiva of Australian series “Wentworth” and Adam Demos of Netflix’s “Sex / Life.” The show was originally announced in April 2023, but casting was put on hold due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

The drama from “ER” ep John Wells and executive producer/writer Matt Kester of “Animal Kingdom” follows the personal and professional lives of the lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of Hawaii’s O’ahu, billed as “the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world.”

Kester will write the first episode, and Wells will direct the first two episodes.

Jamie Foxx Hannah Waddingham John Wells
Read Next
Jamie Foxx, Hannah Waddingham, John Wells Shows Among Fox’s New Slate — Though Actual Schedule Pending

Arielle Kebbel will play Emily “Em” Wright, the first female lieutenant in Ocean Safety history, who has her sights set on the captain’s job. She previously played Lucy Donato on Fox’s “9-1-1.” She is repped by Independent Artist Group (IAG), Untitled Entertainment, Vision PR, and Hanson, Jacobson, Teller.

Robbie Magasiva plays Harlan “Sonny” Jennings, the North Shore lifeguard captain whose grief over his nephew’s death threatens to cost him the job and team he loves. Magasiva, who began his career as part of the comedy troupe Naked Samoans, is repped by Impression Entertainment and Sue Barnett & Associates. 

Adam Demos, whose other credits include “UnREAL,” is Will Ready, an Aussie surfer with a blue-collar work ethic. Demos is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Independent Artist Group and Sophie Jermyn Management in Australia.

9-1-1: Peter Krause in the “Animal Instincts” episode of 9-1-1 episode airing Monday, Oct. 10 (8:00-900 PM ET) on FOX. Cr: Jack Zeman/FOX
Read Next
'9-1-1' Moves to ABC for Season 7

The rest of the cast announced on Thursday includes:

Kekoa Kekumano as Laka Hanohano, a fearless and “uber-fit” Native Hawaiian lifeguard from Honolulu. The actor is known for his roles as Kai on Season 1 of “The White Lotus,” Nahele on “Hawaii Five-O” and for playing the younger version of Jason Momoa’s character in “Aquaman.”

Alex Aiono of HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School,”plays Kainalu, a “cocky and competitive” rookie lifetuard whose father is a rising politician.

Read Next
'The White Lotus' Season 3 Adds Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook and Patrick Schwarzenegger

Zoe Cipres of “Roswell, New Mexico” plays another rookie, Hina, who’s from a large, working-class Hawaiian family who graduated at the top of her training class.

Sea Shimooka will recur as Jenn, a big wave surfer and working EMT born and raised on Kauai.

“Rescue: HI-Surf”is co-produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Matt Kester serves as showrunner and executive producer. John Wells will executive produce through John Wells Productions, and JWP’s Erin Jontow and Daniele Nathanson also serve as an executive producer.

most-anticipated-tv-shows-2024
Read Next
The 30 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2024

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.