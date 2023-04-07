‘Sex/Life’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at Netflix

“Sex/Life” won’t be seeing a third season at Netflix.

The Netflix dramedy, which became a surprise hit for the streamer upon its series premiere in the summer of 2021, will not extend beyond its second season. A Netflix spokesperson told TheWrap the latest batch of episodes wrapped up the story with a happy ending, allowing the show to have a natural close. They added that the streamer was proud of the work of the producers, cast and crew did on the show’s two seasons.

Created by Stacey Rukeyser and inspired by the book “44 Chapters About 4 Men” by BB Easto, “Sex/Life” centered around a love triangle between a woman, her husband and someone from her past that covered topics of female identity, love and passion from a new lens.

Rukeyser served as showrunner, creator, executive producer and writer. Academy Award-winning producer J. Miles Dale and Jordan Hawley also served as EPs.

The cancellation announcement comes on the heels of Shahi speaking publicly about issues she had with the series’ second installment, which featured less of Demos’ character.

“I’m not going to put it down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show,” Shahi said in the podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat.” “It became a much different thing for me, and I’m not afraid to say that.

“I struggled with the material. I just felt the thing that it had the first season — I mean, I’m never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can’t lie. And it was definitely a challenge,” she added.

Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi, costars of “Sex/Life” and real-life partners get close at the Season 2 special screening.

As first reported by Entertainment Weekly, Shahi had an issue about her and Demos not having as much screentime together in Season 2, sharing how much she liked their storylines and working with him. “He’s like, in 60 seconds of the entire thing,” she said. “I never saw him.”

“There were other things that I just felt I couldn’t get behind, and it was just challenging,” Shahi added. “But that’s part of what I do! I’m not always gonna get along or agree with a filmmaker. I’m not always gonna like what I have to do or say. But that’s my job, to make it believable.”

Another sign the series was heading toward cancellation was Shahi’s casting as the lead role for the pilot “Judgment,” an ABC project from “Charmed” showrunner Joey Falco and 20th Television. Deadline reported the actress would’ve been able to reprise her role in a possible new season of “Sex/Life,” with the potential new series taking priority.

All episodes of “Sex/Life” are now streaming on Netflix.