‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Adds Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook and Patrick Schwarzenegger

Aimee Lou Wood and Sam Nivola also join the next installment of Mike White’s HBO anthology

Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook and Patrick Schwarzenegger have been cast in Season 3 of "The White Lotus" (Getty Images)
“The White Lotus” announced the latest additions to its star-studded cast for Season 3, including Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

“Maestro” actor Sam Nivola and “Sex Education” star Aimee Lou Wood are also set to check into the latest installment of Mike White’s celebrated HBO anthology. The season begins production around Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok in February and will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus resort property.

The latest castings join previously announced cast members Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Miloš Biković, Christian Friedel, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi and Shalini Peiris.

Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs and Michelle Monaghan (Credit: Getty Images)
Goggins, repped by Darris Hatch Management and CAA, is well known for roles on “The Righteous Gemstones,” “The Shield,” “Vice Principals” and will be appearing in the upcoming Amazon series “Fallout.” Hook gained prominence after a starring role in “First Kill” in 2022 and is represented by Gersh and Luber Roklin Entertainment. Patrick Schwarzenegger is represented by Entertainment 360, UTA, Viewpoint and Patrick Knapp. He most recently appeared in “The Boys” spin-off “Gen V” on Amazon Prime Video.

The first season of “The White Lotus,” which premiered July 2021 and was set in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second installment, which premiered in December 2022, was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and five wins.

Jennifer Coolidge, whose character appeared across both seasons before being killed off in the Season 2 finale, confirmed during her Emmys acceptance speech Monday that her character is “definitely dead.”

The show was created, written and directed by White. Executive producers include White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine. Nivola is represented by UTA and Narrative. Wood is represented by CAA and Independent Talent.

The first two seasons of “The White Lotus” are now streaming on Max.

