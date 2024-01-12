‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Adds Miloš Biković, Christian Friedel, Morgana O’Reilly

Other additions to the HBO anthology series include Lek Patravadi and Shalini Peiris 

Miloš Biković, Christian Friedel and Morgana O’Reilly are joining the cast of "The White Lotus" Season 3 (Courtesy Nemanja Miščević/Getty Images/Dean O'Gorman)

Miloš Biković, Christian Friedel, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi and Shalini Peiris are joining the ensemble cast of HBO’s highly-anticipated third season of “The White Lotus.”

The anthology series’ latest additions will appear alongside Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong.

“The White Lotus,” which comes from creator, executive producer, writer and director Mike White, will begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February and will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property. White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine serve as executive producers.

Biković is repped by Chris Prapha and Deanna Russo Clark at Artist International Group and Marina Leonova at SV Casting in Russia. Friedel is repped by UTA, United Agents, Players Agentur Management, and Narrative.   O’Reilly is repped by Link Entertainment and Johnson & Laird Management. Peiris is repped by Insight Management & Production. 

The Hawaii-set first season of “The White Lotus” premiered in July 2021, and introduced audiences to an ensemble cast including Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Jon Gries and Molly Shannon, among others. Coolidge and Gries reprised their roles in Season 2 of the satire series, which was set in Sicily and premiered in Dec. 2022.

Season 1 received 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, while Season 2 has garnered 23 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

HBO and Max CEO and chairman Casey Bloys told reporters during an event promoting its 2024 content slate in November that the show would be delayed to 2025 due to the Writers’ Guild of America strike.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

