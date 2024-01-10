Carrie Coon Boards ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

She joins Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan and Leslie Bibb in the HBO anthology series

Carrie-Coon
Carrie Coon (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Carrie Coon has joined the cast for “The White Lotus” Season 3, HBO announced Tuesday evening.

“The Gilded Age” star is the latest actor to join the third installment of Mike White’s buzzy anthology series, and joins previously announced cast members Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong.

Production on “The White Lotus” Season 3 is set to begin in February around Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok. The latest installment “will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property,” according to HBO. No further details about the specific plot are known at this time.

Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs and Michelle Monaghan (Credit: Getty Images)
The Hawaii-set first season of “The White Lotus” premiered in July 2021, and introduced audiences to an ensemble cast including Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Jon Gries and Molly Shannon, among others. Coolidge and Gries reprised their roles in Season 2 of the satire series, which was set in Sicily and premiered in Dec. 2022.

Season 1 cast member Natasha Rothwell will also return to the show in Season 3, though its unknown whether Season 3 will continue Coolidge, Gries and Season 2 cast member Haley Lu Richardson’s storyline following the shocking turn of events in the Season 2 finale.

As the setting shifts to Thailand, White has teased the next season might focus on death and spirituality.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex, and I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality, and it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus,” White said in a behind-the-scenes breakdown of the Season 2 finale.

“The White Lotus” is created, written and directed by Mike White with White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine serving as executive producers.

Coon is represented by UTA, Foundation Talent, Narrative and Peikoff Mahan Law.

