‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Pushed to Fall 2024 at Fox

Fox procedural “9-1-1: Lone Star” has been pushed back until Fall 2024, a spokesperson for the network told TheWrap.

As the broadcast networks continue to feel the impact of the Hollywood double strike this summer, the fifth installment of the Rob Lowe-led drama is set to consist of 12 episodes. Despite the rescue show’s success throughout its airing, producing a full season was not possible coming out of the work stoppage, which shut down virtually every ongoing production, according to an individual with knowledge of Season 5 logistics.

As “9-1-1: Lone Star” rolls out its fifth season during the 2024-25 season, it will air alongside new dramas “Doc,” which is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, and John Wells’ “Rescue: HI-Surf,” which is co-produced by Warner Bros. Television. Both “Doc” and “Rescue: HI-Surf” were previously pushed to premiere in the 2024 fall season due to residual impacts of the labor dispute.

The drama’s move to fall 2024 comes networks begin unveiling their upcoming winter schedule, with CBS being the first of the major broadcasters to release their slate.

As the industry gets back up and running following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, an individual with knowledge of Fox’s scheduling told TheWrap that “returning series will be easier to ramp back up” following the work stoppage. That said, Season 3 of Fox’s crime drama “The Cleaning Lady” is expected to resume production in December.

While “9-1-1: Lone Star” viewers will have to wait until the fall for the show to return, fans can see Lowe as he hosts upcoming Fox game show “The Floor,” which is set to launch Jan. 2.

The network is also exploring additional opportunities with Lowe, an insider at Fox told TheWrap.

In addition to Lowe, “9-1-1: Lone Star” rounds out its cast with Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works and Brianna Baker.