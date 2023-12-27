2023 was a historic year for Hollywood and the television landscape, with the premieres of celebrated shows like “Night Court,” “The Last of Us” and “One Piece” among highlights in programming. Labor disputes between the studios and creatives shut down production for months, forcing streamers to shift schedules to 2024 and beyond for some of its most anticipated series.

The streaming television bubble has certainly burst, as cutbacks hit content spending across the board, but the new year is still expected to bring a wide variety of new and returning shows to delight audiences. From Disney+’s attempt to refresh the wilting Marvel universe with two new series to the return of HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” TheWrap has your go-to guide to the 2024 TV shows you can’t miss. There’s expansions of beloved IP (“Ted”), ambitious limited series (“Griselda,” “Masters of the Air” and “Shogun”), dramas and more.

Check out TheWrap’s breakdown of the most anticipated shows of 2024 below.

Michelle Yeoh and Justin Chien “The Brothers Sun.” (Michael Desmond/Netflix) “The Brothers Sun” (Netflix) — Jan. 4 Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh steps into a matriarch role once again, this time as Eileen, the mother of a deadly gangster Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li), who knows nothing about his family’s gangster ties. “The Brothers Sun” is packed full with both action and comedy, something Yeoh deftly balanced in “Everything, Everywhere All at Once.” The series is created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu. — Lawrence Yee

Alaqua Cox in “Echo.” (Marvel Studios/Disney+) “Echo” (Disney+ and Hulu) — Jan. 10 “Echo” kicks off what will hopefully become a reset era for Marvel, particularly as frustrations begin to peak with its television projects. Led by Alaqua Cox, first introduced as Maya Lopez in “Hawkeye” in 2022, the new series follows its title character in the wake of seemingly killing Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) in a pretty personal — and brutal — manner. Maya needs to figure out who she is, and how she’s been manipulated by Wilson Fisk up to this point; a journey that leads her into some dark places. With a TV-MA rating, fans are hoping the series leans into the grittiness of “Daredevil” and some of the other Netflix Marvel shows, and that it brings the franchise back down to Earth, after a whole lot of wizards, magic and extraterrestrial incidents. All five episodes will be streaming on both Disney+ and Hulu starting Jan. 10. — Andi Ortiz

Max Burkholder and Seth MacFarlane as the voice of Ted in “Ted.” (Peacock) “Ted” (Peacock) — Jan. 11 Seth MacFarlane’s foul-mouthed bear is back in a new live-action prequel series for Peacock. “Ted,” which is based on two feature films released by Universal Pictures with MRC Film, is set in 1993 and follows a 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), who is living back home in Framingham, Mass., with his parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). The show is written and executive produced by MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh. The trio serve as co-showrunners and MacFarlane also directs. Other executive producers include Fuzzy Door Productions’ Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark and Aimee Carlson. Fuzzy Door, MRC and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, serve as producers. — Lucas Manfredi

HBO “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO) — Jan. 14 The fourth installment of HBO’s mystery anthology is serving up a new cold case right in time for freezing temps this winter. “True Detective” Season 4 introduces the series’ first female detective duo through heroines Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, who star as detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, respectively. Despite the investigators’ strained past, the pair begrudgingly teams up to investigate the disappearance of six workers who operate Alaska’s Tsalal Arctic Research Station. — Loree Seitz

Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti in “Wild Cards. (Katie Yu/The CW) “Wild Cards” (The CW) — Jan. 17 The CW is betting on a coproduction with CBC and CTV with “Wild Cards.” The crime drama revolves around Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti, “Grey’s Anatomy”), a demoted cop who arrests a transient conwoman by the name of Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan, “Riverdale”). When Max helps Cole solve a case while in custody, the two team up for a shot at redemption. For Cole, that means being reinstated in the police force, and for Max, that means staying out of jail. The series also stars Jason Priestley, who is best known in the U.S. for starring in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” — Kayla Cobb

Sofia Vergara in “Griselda.” (Elizabeth Morris/Netflix) “Griselda” (Netflix) — Jan. 25 After delighting fans with her comedic chops on “Modern Family,” and delivering honest but delicate feedback as a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” Sofia Vergara is ready to stun audiences with her first lead dramatic television role in “Griselda.” The Hollywood powerhouse disappears into the role of Griselda Blanco, a Colombian businesswoman and the mastermind behind one of the most profitable drug cartels in history. The six-episode series, which Vergara also executive produced, was created by Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda and Carlo Bernard. Andrés Baiz directed every episode. Luis Balaguer also served as executive producer for Latin World Entertainment. — Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jack Huston and Ji-young Yoo in Lulu Wang’s “Expats” (CREDIT: PRIME VIDEO) “Expats” (Prime Video) — Jan. 26 Lulu Wang follows her award-winning film “The Farewell” with this limited series about a group of women in Hong Kong whose lives are forever changed by a single event. Nicole Kidman stars alongside Ji-young Yoo of “Smoking Tigers,” Jack Huston of “Boardwalk Empire,” “Chicago Med” star Brian Tee and Sarayu Blue, whose credits include “Blockers,” NBC’s “I Feel Bad,” and Apple’s “The Shrink Next Door.” It’s based on the book “The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee, which “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty called “enthralling.” — Sharon Knolle

Callum Turner and Austin Butler in “Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+) “Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+) — Jan. 26 “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific” EPs Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman are back with another war-centric miniseries, this time turning their attention to the sky. Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, “Masters of the Air” centers on the men of the 100th Bomb Group, whose life-threatening missions in B-17s battle Hitler’s Third Reich during World War II. Primarily following close friends Maj. John ‘Bucky’ Egan (Callum Turner) and Maj. Gale ‘Buck’ Cleven (Austin Butler), the nine-part series introduces a slew of young men — played by Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook and Ncuti Gatwa, among others — who are quickly hoisted into the viciousness of war. Displaying all possible outcomes of the horrific conflict, from death by fire to capture as prisoner of war, the show spotlights the psychological and emotional toll taken by the 8th Air Force and beyond. — LS

Demi Moore as Ann Woodward in “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.” (Pari Dukovic/FX) “Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans” (FX) — Jan. 31 Six years since the unforgettable “Feud: Bette and Joan” first aired on FX, the anthology series is finally back with another installment with an A-list cast and polished gossip. Based on the bestselling book “Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era” by Laurence Leamer, the eight-episode season chronicles writer Truman Capote’s relationships with a group of high-society New York women, whom he called the Swans. The group included Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart). Enchanted and captivated by the socialites, Capote immersed himself in their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives and exposing their secrets. The series follows as his writings lead to the dissolution of the friendships and banishment of Capote from high society. Written for television by Jon Robin Baitz, the show also stars Demi Moore as Ann “Bang-Bang” Woodward, Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson, Treat Williams as Bill Paley, Joe Mantello as Jack Dunphy and Russell Tovey as John O’Shea. — JAB

Donald Glover and Mara Erskine in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Amazon Prime Video) “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video) — Feb. 2 Donald Glover’s highly-anticipated reimagining of the 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie-led film is finally set to make its debut in early 2024 after being delayed because of the strikes. Glover stars in the thriller series alongside “PEN15” star Maya Erskine as John and Jane Smith, respectively. While the pair of strangers are introduced to a luxurious life filled with espionage, wealth and world travels as they work for a mysterious spa agency, they are prompted to join forces as a married couple when their employment leads them to a Manhattan brownstone. As they tackle each week’s new high-risk mission with a killer instinct, the lines between work and real life become blurred as John and Jane develop feelings for one another. — LS

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall in “One Day” (Netflix) “One Day” (Netflix) — Feb. 8 “White Lotus” alum Leo Wooddall leads the Netflix series adaptation of David Nicholls’ best-selling book “One Day,” which has previously been made into a film in 2011 starring Anne Hathaway. The show’s official logline reads “‘One Day’ tells the story of Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) who, on 15th July 1988, the night of their graduation, speak for the very first time. The next morning, they go their separate ways but where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows?” The show will contain 14 episodes, each finding Dex and Em a year older. The series arrives Feb. 8 on the streamer, making it a perfect romantic binge for Valentine’s Day. — Dessi Gomez

Justin Hartley in “Tracker” (CBS) “Tracker” (CBS) — Feb. 11 Justin Hartley’s first major TV role since starring in NBC’s “This is Us” is gearing up to be a promising endeavor. “Tracker,” which is set to premiere following the Super Bowl, introduces audiences to Hartley’s Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who utilizes his expert tracking skills to help both private citizens and law enforcement solve mind-bending mysteries. Accumulating rewards as he goes, Colter leans on the gig to create a nomadic lifestyle for himself, albeit a lonely one, as he struggles with his own fraught familial relationship. As Colter approaches new cases and encounters with a tongue-in-cheek attitude, Hartley brings his signature charisma to the role. — LS

Gordon Cormier in “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” (Robert Falconer/Netflix) “Avatar: The Last Airbender” (Netflix) — Feb. 22 Following the success of “One Piece,” Netflix is bringing a live-action adaption of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” to the screen. (Yes, we’re trying to forget that 2010 feature film.) Gordon Cormier plays 12-year-old Aang, the last surviving member of the Air Nomads, who may be the prophesied Avatar that will bring peace to the Air, Fire, Earth and Water nations. Expect some spectacular visual effects of the four elements, as well as Appa, Aang’s flying sky bison. Albert Kim (“Sleepy Hollow,” “Nikita”) serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Jabbar Raisani (“Lost in Space,” “Stranger Things”) and Michael Goi are executive producers and directors alongside directors Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer) and Jet Wilkinson. Dan Lin (“The Lego Movie,” “Aladdin”) and Lindsey Liberatore (“Walker”) serve as executive producers from Rideback. — LY

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” (Gene Page/AMC) “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” (AMC and AMC+) — Feb. 25 Two anchors of “The Walking Dead” universe – Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) – return to the small screen in a six-episode spin-off titled “The Ones Who Live.” It’s been five years since Rick seemingly perished in a bridge explosion, and was secretly saved by the enigmatic Jadis (Polly Anna McIntosh). The highly anticipated reunion between the series’ super couple may not be a joyous one, as each has been hardened by their time surviving both human and undead threats. — LY

Hiroyuki Sanada in “Shogun.” (FX) “Shogun” (FX) — Feb. 27 This stylish period drama is an adaptation of James Clavell’s 1975 novel. Cosmo Jarvis plays John Blackthorne, an English sailor who becomes shipwrecked in feudal Japan. Hiroyuki Sanada plays Lord Toranaga, a powerful daimyo who faces threats both internal and external. And Anna Sawai plays Lady Mariko, whose skills with a sword rivals any samurai. Expect political intrigue, violence and passion in this epic series. — LY

Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce in “Elsbeth.” (Elizabeth Fisher/CBS) “Elsbeth” (CBS) — Feb. 29 After spinning off with the daring “Good Fight” at Paramount+, Robert and Michelle King’s “The Good Wife” universe is expanding once again at its flagship home of CBS — and this time, it’s putting the spotlight on one of its most beloved characters. Premiering Feb. 29, “Elsbeth” stars Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, the unconventional lawyer who occasionally sparred with Alicia Florrick (Juliana Margulies) and Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) in the courtroom. After leaving her successful law firm in Chicago for an investigative role in New York, the new show follows Elsbeth becoming more of a modern-day Sherlock Holmes, helping the NYPD solve crimes with her singular sleuthing capabilities. Alongside Preston, the investigative drama also stars Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson. — JAB

Matthias Schoenaerts and Kate Winslet in “The Regime.” (HBO) “The Regime” (HBO) — March 3 The last time Kate Winslet teamed up with HBO we got “Mare of Easttown,” so hopes are high for “The Regime,” which hails from “The Menu,” “Succession” and “Last Week Tonight” writer Will Tracy. The limited series follows a single year within the walls of a palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel, with Winslet playing the head of State. The rest is largely under wraps, but the incisive nature of Tracy’s past work, the premise and the excellent ensemble (Matthias Shoenaerts, Andrea Riseborough and Hugh Grant costar) all bode well. — Adam Chitwood

Apple TV+ “Palm Royale” (Apple TV+) — March 20 Apple TV+’s new dramedy spotlights the glamorous life led by wealthy housewives in the 1960s, who spend their days basking in the sun in an exclusive members-only social club called the Palm Royale. For the members — the likes of Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb and Julia Duffy — each day is filled with a new shopping trip, charity fundraiser or exorbitant ball — a lifestyle envied by outsider Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) who is willing to do anything to land a spot in the club. As Maxine attempts to break through Palm Beach’s impenetrable society, facades become shattered as less than ladylike secrets are unveiled. The star-studded cast also includes Laura Dern, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn and Kaia Gerber, as well as guest stars Carol Burnett and Bruce Dern. — LS

“3 Body Problem” (Netflix) “3 Body Problem” (Netflix) — Mar. 21 Liu Cixin’s 2008 novel “The Three Body Problem” is one of the most innovative, expansively imagined and science-driven sci-fi novels of the 21st century. With a story that spans from the Chinese Cultural Revolution through the contemporary early-aughts era, “3 Body Problem” unfolds a horrifying interstellar mystery after a slew of high-profile scientists begin dying by suicide. Netflix’s series adaptation comes from “Game of Thrones” series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss — and while that might draw some mixed reactions after the disappointing final seasons of their fantasy epic, there’s no denying they brought to life the complex and vivid world of George R.R. Martin’s books spectacularly on screen. “3 Body Problem” gives them just as much world-building to work with, and for what it’s worth, the source material is already finished this time. — Haleigh Foutch

Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles, Sam Neill, Annette Bening, Alison Brie and Jake Lacy in “Apples Never Fall” (Peacock) “Apples Never Fall” (Peacock) — March 2024 Another of best-selling author Liane Moriarty’s best-selling books is getting the small screen treatment. “Apples Never Fall” will focus on the Delaney family, who look perfect and shiny on the outside, but who may have some rot at the core from suppressed family feelings. According to the logline, “Former tennis coaches Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan’s door, bringing the excitement they’ve been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface.” From writer, showrunner and executive producer Melanie Marnich (“The OA,” “The Affair”) and executive producer David Heyman (“Wonka,” “Barbie”), the series will hit the streamer in March 2024. — DG

Ella Purnell in “Fallout” (Courtesy of Prime Video) “Fallout” (Prime Video) — April 12 “Fallout” is the latest video game IP to get the Hollywood treatment, with a new TV adaptation hailing from “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. The series, based on the Bethesda video game franchise of the same name, tells the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them. The series stars Ella Purnell (“Yellowjackets”) as Lucy, an optimistic Vault Dweller with an all-American, can-do spirit whose idealistic nature is tested when people harm her loved ones. She is joined by Walton Goggins (“The Hateful Eight”) as The Ghoul, a ruthless bounty hunter that hides a mysterious past; Aaron Moten (“Emancipation”) as Maximus, a young soldier who serves in a militaristic faction called the Brotherhood of Steel, which aims to bring law and order to the Wasteland; and Kyle MacLachlan (“Twin Peaks”) as Hank, the overseer of Vault 33 and Lucy’s father, who is eager to change the world for the better. Other cast members include Moisés Arias (“The King of Staten Island”) Sarita Choudhury (“Homeland”), Michael Emerson (“Person of Interest”), Leslie Uggams (“Deadpool”), Frances Turner (“The Boys”), Dave Register (“Heightened”), Zach Cherry (“Severance”), Johnny Pemberton (“Ant-Man”), Rodrigo Luzzi (“Dead Ringers”), Annabel O’Hagan (“Law & Order: SVU”) and Xelia Mendes-Jones (“The Wheel of Time”). — LM

From left to right: Joey King and Logan Lerman, who will star together in “We Were the Lucky Ones” on Hulu in 2024 “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Hulu) — Spring 2024 Joey King and Logan Lerman will star in “We Were the Lucky Ones,” adapted from the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Georgia Hunter, who also serves as co-executive producer. The story is based on her own family heritage. Here’s a description of the show from the streamer: “Inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive — and to reunite. ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds.” King will play Halina Kurc, the youngest of the siblings. Lerman will portray middle child Addy, who is 25 years old at the start of the war and also inspired by Hunter’s grandfather who was a young man in the late 1930s. Thomas Kail (“Hamilton,” and FX’s “Fosse/Verdon,”) is set to direct and executive produce. Erica Lipez (“Julia,” “The Morning Show,” “Bates Motel”) will write and executive produce alongside Jennifer Todd. Kate Sullivan will produce the eight-episode limited series from Old 320 Sycamore and 20th television. — DG

Netflix “Bridgerton” Season 3 (Netflix) — May 16 Fans may not be ready for the season of “Bridgerton” that will unpack the romantic what ifs between Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton. The crown jewel installment will roll out in two parts, with the first releasing May 16 on Netflix. Previously released first-look photos teased tension between the two friends, one of whom has acknowledged romantic feelings for the other. According to the season’s logline, “Penelope has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.” Colin will return from his summer travels to realize Penelope is giving him the cold shoulder, but he becomes determined to win back her friendship. He offers to coach her through the marriage market, only to realize he might have romantic feelings for her himself. And let’s not forget the rift with Eloise, which began last season as Penelope’s best friend grew closer with one newspaper boy, who happens to print Lady Whistledown’s pamphlets. — DG

Emma D’Arcy in “House of the Dragon” Episode 10 (HBO) “House of the Dragon” Season 2 (HBO and Max) — Summer 2024 The long-awaited second installment of George R.R. Martin’s “House of the Dragon” is set to shake up loyalties and alliances as it returns this summer. Season 2 of the “Game of Thrones” prequel picks up after Aemond’s dragon Vhagar killed Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys — prompting Rhaenyra to strengthen her determination to put an end to the rule of her half-brother Aegon. While Rhaenyra had attempted to peacefully find a way to claim the throne, Lucerys’ death made it clear a bloody civil war would ensue between House Targaryen and House Hightower. Will the conflict destroy everything in its path until a victor takes the iron throne? — LS

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness (Marvel Studios) “Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries” (Disney+) — Fall 2024 Similar to “Echo,” “Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries” — though that’s the third iteration of a name for this series, and it could change again — is set to focus on a character first introduced in another Marvel series. This one follows Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), who fans first met as Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) nosy neighbor/secret antagonist in “WandaVision.” Whether or not the series will pick up after “WandaVision,” or maybe focus on Agatha’s past remains to be seen. But, according to Disney+, the new show “will reveal more about the character.” Aboard as head writer is “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer, and starring alongside Hahn will be Aubrey Plaza, Patti Lupone and Joe Locke. — AO

Getty Images “The Franchise” (HBO) — 2024 After creating “Veep” and “Avenue 5,” one of HBO’s kings of satire is returning with a new comedy. “The Franchise” comes from Armando Iannucci and Sam Mendes (“American Beauty,” “Penny Dreadful”) and follows a film crew working on an upcoming superhero movie. Starring Billy Magnussen (“Made for Love”), Jessica Hynes (“Spaced”), Darren Goldstein (“The Affair”), Lolly Adefope (“Shrill”), Isaac Cole Powell (“American Horror Story”), Himesh Patel (“Yesterday”) and Aya Cash (“You’re the Worst”), the upcoming comedy promising to be a scathing critique of the superhero industrial complex that has dominated Hollywood for over a decade. — KC

Warner Bros. “The Penguin” (Max) — 2024 Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, “The Penguin” will follow Oswald Cobblepot’s (Colin Farrell) rise to power as the iconic villain, picking up after the conclusion of Matt Reeves’ feature superhero reboot “The Batman.” In addition to Farrell, the previously announced cast includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell, with Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen recurring. “The Penguin” is executive produced by Reeves, Farrell, Dylan Clark and Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, as well as Craig Zobel, who directs the first two episodes. Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where they are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as an executive producer under the 6th & Idaho banner, with Rafi Crohn as co-executive producer. — LM

Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley in “Ripley.” (Netflix) “Ripley” (Netflix) — 2024 Andrew Scott gets his own TV vehicle in the form of “Ripley,” a new adaptation of “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” Set in 1960s Italy, Scott plays Tom Ripley, a man tasked with convincing Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn) to return home to America. While Anthony Minghella’s 1999 film adaptation will be hard to shake (especially Matt Damon’s performance), the bona fides of “Ripley” are impressive as it hails from writer, director and producer Steven Zaillian, whose last foray into TV was HBO’s “The Night Of.” — AC

Max “The Sympathizer” (HBO) — 2024 Lauded filmmaker Park Chan-wook returns to television with “The Sympathizer,” this time with Robert Downey Jr. in tow as multiple characters. Based on the Viet Thahn Nguyen novel of the same name, the story follows a North Vietnam plant in the South Vietnam army who is forced to flee to the United States towards the end of the Vietnam War. Chan-wook, whose films include “Oldboy” and “The Handmaiden,” last ventured into TV with 2018’s spy thriller “The Little Drummer Girl,” and the prospect of the filmmaker teaming up with Downey Jr. make this unmissable. — AC