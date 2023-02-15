‘True Detective’ Season 4: Jodie Foster and Kali Reis Team Up in the Snowy Arctic in First Look at HBO’s Next Mystery (Photo)

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis will team up in the snowy Arctic in the first look at HBO’s “True Detective” Season 4.

“True Detective: Night Country,” which is slated to premiere in 2023, follows two detectives as they investigate the disappearance of six workers in Alaska.

“Meet your new True Detectives,” the official Twitter account for the series posted Wednesday. “The darkness of the Arctic falls heavy upon #NightCountry. The new season of the HBO Original #TrueDetective, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, is coming soon. #NightCountryHBO”

Meet your new True Detectives.

The official logline is as follows: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Issa López wrote, directed and executive produced the HBO Original while Foster also executive produced alongside Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak of Pastel.

“True Detective: Night Country” marks the first female duo of the series. Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey starred in Season 1, which debuted in 2014; Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn and Taylor Kitsch led Season 2; and Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff starred in Season 3.

Season 3, which premiered in 2019, centered on detective pair Wayne Hays (Ali) and Roland West (Dorff) as they inched closer to solving the same child murder case across three time periods.