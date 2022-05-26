Jodie Foster to Lead ‘True Detective’ Season 4

Jodie Foster is set to star in the upcoming season of “True Detective” on HBO.

The new season will officially be titled “True Detective: Night Country.” Here’s a logline for the installment:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Issa López has been tapped to write, direct, and executive produce. Foster will also executive produce. Other executive producers are Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak of Pastel.

Season 3 of “True Detective” starred Mahershala Ali as detective Wayne Hays and Stephen Dorff as his partner Roland West. The season, which aired in 2019, followed the pair as they investigated the same child murder case across three eras.

Season 2, which aired in 2015, was led by Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn, and Taylor Kitsch. Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey starred in Season 1, which debuted in 2014.