‘The Regime’ Trailer: Kate Winslet Rules With an Iron Fist in New HBO Series | Video

The six-episode limited series follows the unraveling of a modern European regime over the course of one year

HBO has unveiled a teaser trailer for “The Regime,” which will premiere March 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the linear network and stream on Max.

The six-episode limited series, which stars Kate Winslet, tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.

Rounding out the rest of the main cast are Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant.

Kate Winslet in “The Regime” (Courtesy of HBO)

Matthias Schoenaerts in “The Regime” (Courtesy of HBO)

Kate Winslet and Guillaume Gallienne in “The Regime” (Courtesy of HBO)

Martha Plimpton in “The Regime” (Courtesy of HBO)

Matthias Schoenaerts in “The Regime” (Courtesy of HBO)

Kate Winslet and Matthias Schoenaerts in “The Regime” (Courtesy of HBO)

Matthias Schoenaerts and Kate Winslet in “The Regime” (Courtesy of HBO)

Andrea Riseborough in “The Regime” (Courtesy of HBO)

Hugh Grant in “The Regime” (Courtesy of HBO)

  

“The Regime” is written and executive produced by showrunner Will Tracy and directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs.

Other writers include Seth Reiss, Sarah DeLappe, Gary Shteyngart and Jen Spyra. Other executive producers include Frank Rich, Tracey Seaward, Kate Winslet, Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

