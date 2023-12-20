HBO has unveiled a teaser trailer for “The Regime,” which will premiere March 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the linear network and stream on Max.

The six-episode limited series, which stars Kate Winslet, tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.

Rounding out the rest of the main cast are Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant.

Kate Winslet in “The Regime” (Courtesy of HBO) Matthias Schoenaerts in “The Regime” (Courtesy of HBO) Kate Winslet and Guillaume Gallienne in “The Regime” (Courtesy of HBO) Martha Plimpton in “The Regime” (Courtesy of HBO) Matthias Schoenaerts in “The Regime” (Courtesy of HBO) Kate Winslet and Matthias Schoenaerts in “The Regime” (Courtesy of HBO) Matthias Schoenaerts and Kate Winslet in “The Regime” (Courtesy of HBO) Andrea Riseborough in “The Regime” (Courtesy of HBO) Hugh Grant in “The Regime” (Courtesy of HBO)

“The Regime” is written and executive produced by showrunner Will Tracy and directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs.

Other writers include Seth Reiss, Sarah DeLappe, Gary Shteyngart and Jen Spyra. Other executive producers include Frank Rich, Tracey Seaward, Kate Winslet, Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs.

Check out the trailer above.