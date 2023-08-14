Toronto Film Festival Adds Lulu Wang’s Prime Video Series ‘Expats,’ Netflix’s ‘All the Light We Cannot See’

The Toronto International Film Festival unveiled its Primetime program on Monday, which includes nine TV series that will be screening at the festival including new shows from filmmakers Lulu Wang, Shawn Levy and Steven Knight.

The Netflix limited series “All the Light We Cannot See,” directed and executive produced by Levy and written by Steven Knight based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, will have its world premiere at TIFF. The festival will also host the world premiere of “The Farewell” filmmaker Lulu Wang’s new original series “Expats,” which is set to debut on Prime Video.

“This year’s Primetime programme is bigger than ever and gives audiences the exclusive and unmatched opportunity to celebrate the best new international series together, in cinema, on the big screen,” Anita Lee, TIFF Chief Programming Officer, said in a statement. “TIFF audiences will be the first to see the Prime Video series Expats – Lulu Wang’s highly anticipated follow up to ‘The Farewell,’ starring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo, a Pulitzer-Prize winning adaptation from Shawn Levy and Steven Knight, a high-octane Korean thriller, a brand new vision from the creator of Euphoria, an atypical love story between Domhnall Gleeson and Andrea Riseborough, a contemporary Scandinavian tragedy, and three powerful Canadian series, all spotlighting underrepresented voices from an exciting new wave of storytellers.”

See the full Primetime program lineup below.

“Alice & Jack”

Victor Levin, Juho Kuosmanen, Hong Khaou | United Kingdom World Premiere

North American Sales Title

“All the Light We Cannot See”

Shawn Levy, Steven Knight | USA World Premiere

“Bad Boy”

Hagar Ben-Asher, Ron Leshem, Daniel Chen, Roee Florentin, Moshe Malka, Amit Cohen, Daniel Amsel | Israel

World Premiere

North American Sales Title

“Bargain”

Byun Seung-min, Jeon Woo-sung | South Korea North American Premiere

“Black Life: Untold Stories”

Leslie Norville | Canada World Premiere

“Bria Mack Gets A Life”

Sasha Leigh Henry | Canada World Premiere

“Estonia”

Miikko Oikkonen | Finland/Sweden/Belgium/Estonia World Premiere

North American Sales Title

“Expats”

Lulu Wang | USA World Premiere

“Telling Our Story”

Kim O’Bomsawin | Canada World Premiere – English Language Version