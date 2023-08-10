New Films From Brian Helgeland, Jessica Yu Added to Toronto Film Festival Lineup

The Toronto International Film Festival has added 59 more films to the lineup of its 2023 festival, including 47 international films in the Centrepiece program, which in previous years was known as Contemporary World Cinema. New films were also added to the Galas, Special Presentations and Documentary sections.

World premieres among the new selections include “Finestkind,” a crime thriller from Brian Helgeland (screenwriter of “L.A. Confidential”) starring Tommy Lee Jones and Ben Foster; The Movie Teller,” a film set in Chile starring Berenice Bejo from “An Education” director Lone Scherfig; and Jessica Yu’s “Quiz Lady,” with Sandra Oh and Awkwafina.

The Centrepiece selections include a number of films from May’s Cannes Film Festival, among them Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days,” Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s “About Dry Grasses,” Aki Kaurismaki’s “Fallen Leaves,” Ramata-Toulaye Sy’s “Banel & Adama,” Amjad Al Rasheed’s “Inshallah a Boy,” Joanna Arnow’s “The Feeling That the Time for Something Has Passed” and Anthony Chen’s “The Breaking Ice.”

Other directors represented in the program are Victor Erice (“Close Your Eyes”), Ian Gabriel (“Death of a Whistleblower”), Agnieszka Holland (“Green Border”), Louise Archambault (“Irena’s Vow”)

The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival will run from Sept. 7 through Sept. 17.

The new selections:

CENTREPIECE PROGRAMME

“100 Yards,” Xu Haofeng, Xu Junfeng

“About Dry Grasses,” Nuri Bilge Ceylan

“A Happy Day,” Hisham Zaman

“A Ravaging Wind” (“El Viento Que Arrasa”), Paula Hernández

“A Road to A Village,” Nabin Subba

“Banel & Adama” (“Banel e Adama”), Ramata-Toulaye Sy

“Chuck Chuck Baby,” Janis Pugh

“City of Wind,” Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

“Close Your Eyes” (“Cerrar Los Ojos”), Víctor Erice

“Death of a Whistleblower,” Ian Gabriel

“Fallen Leaves,” Aki Kaurismäki

“Fitting In,” Molly McGlynn

“Green Border,” Agnieszka Holland

“Hey, Viktor!” Cody Lightning

“Holiday,” Edoardo Gabbriellini

“Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person,” Ariane Louis-Seize

“I Do Not Come To You By Chance,” Ishaya Bako

“In Flames,” Zarrar Kahn

“Inshallah a Boy,” Amjad Al Rasheed

“Irena’s Vow,” Louise Archambault

“Je’vida,” Katja Gauriloff

“Kanaval,” Henri Pardo

“Limbo,” Ivan Sen

”Lost Ladies,” Kiran Rao

“Mountains,” Monica Sorelle

“National Anthem,” Luke Gilford

“Perfect Days,” Wim Wenders

“Robot Dreams,” Pablo Berger

“Shadow of Fire,” Shinya Tsukamoto

“Shayda,” Noora Niasari

“Sira,” Apolline Traoré

“Snow Leopard,” Pema Tseden

“Sweet Dreams,” Ena Sendijarević

“The Breaking Ice,” Anthony Chen

“The Delinquents,” Rodrigo Moreno

“The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed,” Joanna Arnow

“The Monk and the Gun Pawo Choyning Dorji

“The Nature of Love (Simple Comme Sylvain),” Monia Chokri

“The Reeds,” Cemil Ağacıkoğlu

“The Settlers,” Felipe Gálvez Haberle

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Ilker Çatak

“They Shot the Piano Player,” Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal

“Toll (Pedágio),” Carolina Markowicz

“Upon Open Sky (A Cielo Abierto),” Mariana Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga

“We Grown Now,” Minhal Baig

“Woodland (WALD),” Elisabeth Scharang

“Your Mother’s Son,” Jun Robles Lana

GALAS

“A Normal Family,” Hur Jin-ho

“Finestkind,” Brian Helgeland

“Smugglers,” Ryoo Seung-wan

“Thank You For Coming,” Karan Boolani

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

“Daddio,” Christy Hall

“El Sabor de la Navidad,” Alejandro Lozano

“Evil Does Not Exist,” Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“Quiz Lady,” Jessica Yu

“Ru,” Charles-Olivier Michaud

“The Movie Teller,” Lone Scherfig

“The Promised Land,” Nikolaj Arcel

DOCUMENTARY

“I am Sirat,” A collaboration between Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja