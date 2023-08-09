Toronto Film Festival’s Shorts Program to Include Films From Riz Ahmed, Mackenzie Davis

Forty-two short films from 23 countries will screen in the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival’s Short Cuts section, TIFF organizers announced on Wednesday.

The shorts include “DAMMI,” which stars Riz Ahmed and was directed by Yann Mounir Demange, an Emmy nominee in 2021 for “Lovecraft Country”; “Electra,” a new film by Czech director Daria Kascheeva, who was nominated for an Oscar for the animated short “Mother”; “27,” for which director Flora Anna Duba won the Short Film Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival; and “WOACA,” the directorial debut of Canadian actor Mackenzie Davis (“Station Eleven,” “Halt and Catch Fire”).

According to TIFF, more than half the films are directed or co-directed by female or female-identifying filmmakers. Almost half the films, 19 out of the 42, are by Canadian filmmakers. Twenty one of the films will have their world premieres at TIFF.

The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival will run from Sept. 7 through Sept. 17.

The Short Cuts lineup, separated into six different programs:

SHORT CUTS PROGRAMME 1

“DAMMI,” Yann Mounir Demange | France

“La Perra,” Carla Melo Gampert | Colombia/France

“Been There,” Corina Schwingruber Ilić | Switzerland

“Primetime Mother,” Sonny Calvento | Philippines/Singapore

“Meteor,” Atefeh Khademolreza | Canada

“Nun or Never!” Heta Jäälinoja | Finland

“Gaby’s Hills,” Zoé Pelchat | Canada

SHORT CUTS PROGRAMME 2

“Fár,” Gunnur Martinsdóttir Schlüter | Iceland

“The Skates,” Halima Ouardiri | Canada

“Bloom,” Kasey Lum | Canada

“Nada de todo esto,” Francisco Cantón, Patricio Martínez | Argentina/Spain/USA

“1001 Nights,” Rea Rajčić | Croatia

“Redlights,” Eva Thomas | Canada

“Electra,” Daria Kashcheeva | Czech Republic/France/Slovakia

SHORT CUTS PROGRAMME 3

“This is TMI,” Subarna Dash, Vidushi Gupta | India

“Titanic, Suitable Version for Iranian Families,” Farnoosh Samadi | Iran/France

“All the Days of May,” Miryam Charles | Canada

“Bird,” Ana Cristina Barragán | Ecuador/Spain

“Aftercare,” Anubha Momin | Canada

“Shé (Snake),” Renee Zhan | United Kingdom

“Human Resources,” Trinidad Plass Caussade, Titouan Tillier, Isaac Wenzek | France

“Making Babies,” Eric K. Boulianne | Canada

SHORT CUTS PROGRAMME 4

“Alberto and the Beast,” John Paul Lopez-Ali | USA

“Mboa Matanda,” Jules Kalla Eyango | Cameroon

“Mothers and Monsters,” Edith Jorisch | Canada

“Express,” Ivan D. Ossa | Canada

“Baigal Nuur – Lake Baikal,” Alisi Telengut | Germany/Canada

“The Passing,” Ivete Lucas, Patrick Xavier Bresnan | USA

SHORT CUTS PROGRAMME 5

“WOACA,” Mackenzie Davis | United Kingdom

“A Bird Called Memory,” Leonardo Martinelli | Brazil/United Kingdom

“Sawo Matang,” Andrea Nirmala Widjajanto | Canada/Indonesia/USA

“Aphasia,” Marielle Dalpé | Canada

“Ever Since, I Have Been Flying,” Aylin Gökmen | Switzerland

“I Used to Live There,” Ryan McKenna | Canada

“This is Not About Swimming,” Marni Van Dyk | Canada

SHORT CUTS PROGRAMME 6

“27,” Flóra Anna Buda | France/Hungary

“Xie Xie, Ollie,” James Michael Chiang | Canada

“The Heart,” Malia Ann | USA

“6 Minutes Per Kilometer,” Catherine Boivin | Canada

“Modern Goose,” Karsten Wall | Canada

“Sheephead,” Spencer Creigh | USA

“Motherland,” Jasmin Mozaffari | Canada