Toronto Film Festival to Include Films Directed by Michael Keaton, Chris Pine, Anna Kendrick

Films directed by actors Michael Keaton, Chris Pine, Viggo Mortensen, Kristin Scott Thomas, Ethan Hawke, Tony Goldwyn and Anna Kendrick will screen at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF organizers announced on Monday as they unveiled the first group of films in the festival’s Gala and Special Presentations sections.

Keaton, Goldwyn, Kendrick, Mortensen, Pine and Thomas will present the world premieres of their films – Keaton with “Knox Goes Away,” Goldwyn with “Ezra,” Kendrick with “Woman of the Hour,” Mortensen with “The Dead Don’t Hurt,” Pine with “Poolman” and Thomas with “North Star.” Hawke’s film, “Wildcat,” will make its international premiere in Toronto, meaning it will likely screen at the Telluride Film Festival just before TIFF.

Films that will receive their world premieres in Toronto include Craig Gillespie’s “Dumb Money,” with Paul Dano and Pete Davidson; Ellen Kuras’ “Lee,” with Kate Winslet; David Yates’ “Pain Hustlers,” with Emily Blunt and Chris Evans; Michael Winterbottom’s political thriller “Shoshana”; and two music documentaries, Alex Gibney’s “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon” and Leigh Brooks’ “Hate to Love: Nickelback.”

Other directors represented in the selection include Alexander Payne with “The Holdovers,” which drew attention with a private screening at TIFF last year and is another likely Telluride entry. Richard Linklater’s “Hitman,” with Glen Powell, will screen as a North American premiere, while Oscar-winning documentary directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin will make their narrative debuts with “NYAD,” a biographical drama about long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad starring Annette Bening and Jodie Foster.

The lineup will also include a number of films that have premiered at other festivals, including Sundance hits “Flora and Son” and “Fair Play” and the Cannes titles “Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Zone of Interest,” “La Chimera,” “The New Boy,” “Monster,” “Four Daughters” and “Kidnapped.”

Three of the titles were previously announced: Taika Waititi’s “Next Goal Wins,” Ladj Ly’s “Les Indésirables” and Atom Egoyan’s “Seven Veils.”

Of the 61 films announced on Monday, 39 are sales titles that will be heading to Toronto looking for distribution in some or all markets. That number includes the films from Keaton, Linklater, Goldwyn, Thomas, Mortensen, Hawke and Kendrick.

With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes making it doubtful that actors and writers will be permitted to attend the festival to promote their films, the TIFF lineup has slightly fewer high-profile studio premieres than usual, though the festival will be adding to the lineup over the next month. At this point, the galas and special presentations are about 36% from the U.S. and 64% international, a modest international tilt from last year’s 45% U.S./55% international split.

Last week, the Venice Film Festival lost its opening-night film, Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers,” when distributor MGM opted to move its release date to 2024 rather than premiere it without the participation of stars Zendaya and Josh O’Connor.

Additional Toronto programming yet to be announced, including TIFF Docs and the Discovery and Platform sections, often leans more heavily toward international films.

Here are the initial galas and special presentations:

GALA PRESENTATIONS

*Previously announced

“Concrete Utopia,” Um Tae-Hwa | South Korea

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Dumb Money,” Craig Gillespie | USA

World Premiere

“Fair Play,” Chloe Domont | USA

International Premiere

“Flora and Son,” John Carney | Ireland/USA

Canadian Premiere

“Hate to Love: Nickelback,” Leigh Brooks | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Lee,” Ellen Kuras | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title

*”Next Goal Wins,” Taika Waititi | USA

World Premiere

“NYAD,” Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA

International Premiere

“Punjab ’95,” Honey Trehan | India

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Solo,” Sophie Dupuis | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title

“The End We Start From,” Mahalia Belo | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title

“The Movie Emperor,” Ning Hao | China

World Premiere

Sales Title

“The New Boy,” Warwick Thornton | Australia

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“The Royal Hotel,” Kitty Green | Australia/United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

“A Difficult Year,” Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France

International Premiere

Sales Title

“A Normal Family,” Hur Jin-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

Sales Title

“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson | USA

World Premiere

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet | France

Canadian Premiere

“Close to You,” Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Days of Happiness,” Chloé Robichaud | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title

“El Rapto,” Daniela Goggi | Argentina

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Ezra,” Tony Goldwyn | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Fingernails,” Christos Nikou | USA

International Premiere

“Four Daughters,” Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“His Three Daughters,” Azazel Jacobs | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Hitman,” Richard Linklater | USA

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon,” Alex Gibney | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Kidnapped,” Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany

North American Premiere

“Knox Goes Away,” Michael Keaton | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

“La Chimera,” Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland

North American Premiere

“Last Summer,” Catherine Breillat | France

North American Premiere

* “Les Indésirables,” Ladj Ly | France

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Memory,” Michel Franco | USA/Mexico

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Monster,” Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan

North American Premiere

“Mother Couch,” Niclas Larsson | USA

World Premiere

“North Star,” Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title

“One Life,” James Hawes | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Pain Hustlers,” David Yates | USA

World Premiere

“Poolman,” Chris Pine | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Reptile,“ Grant Singer | USA

World Premiere

“Rustin,“ George C. Wolfe | USA

International Premiere

*“Seven Veils,” Atom Egoyan | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Shoshana,” Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Sing Sing,” Greg Kwedar | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Smugglers,” Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Swan Song,” Chelsea McMullan | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title

“The Beast,” Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“The Burial,” Maggie Betts | USA

World Premiere”

“The Convert,” Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand

World Premiere

Sales Title

“The Critic,” Anand Tucker | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title

“The Dead Don’t Hurt,” Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark

World Premiere

Sales Title

“The Holdovers,” Alexander Payne | USA

International Premiere

“The Peasants,” DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania

World Premiere

Sales Title

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA

Canadian Premiere

“Together 99,” Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark

World Premiere

“Unicorns,” Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Uproar,” Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Wicked Little Letters,” Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Wildcat,” Ethan Hawke | USA

International Premiere

Sales Title

“Woman of the Hour,” Anna Kendrick | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title