Cannes 2023 Portrait Gallery (Exclusive Photos)

Cécile Defrance, Bertrand Mandico, Cathérine Corsini and more pose for TheWrap

| May 22, 2023 @ 10:15 PM
Director Maïwenn, "Jeanne du Barry,"
Photographed by Kris Dewitte for TheWrap

Jeremy O. Harris
Photographed by Kris Dewitte for TheWrap

Talia Ryder, actress, “The Sweet East”
Photographed by Kris Dewitte for TheWrap

Rish Shah, “The Sweet East”
Photographed by Kris Dewitte for TheWrap

Peter Vack, “The Sweet East”
Photographed by Kris Dewitte for TheWrap

Cécile Defrance, “Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe”
Photographed by Kris Dewitte for TheWrap

Earl Cave, actor, “The Sweet East”
Photographed by Kris Dewitte for TheWrap

Eugenia Kuzmina, “Operation Fortune”
Photographed by Kris Dewitte for TheWrap

Cathérine Corsini, “Le Retour”
Photographed by Kris Dewitte for TheWrap

Suzy Bemba, Esther Gohourou & Aïssatou Diallo Sagna, “Le Retour”
Photographed by Kris Dewitte for TheWrap

Fehd Benchemsi, Abdelhadi Taleb & Faouzi Bensaïdi, “Deserts”
Photographed by Kris Dewitte for TheWrap

Director Bertrand Mandico & Actress Elina Löwensohn, “Canonn”
Photographed by Kris Dewitte for TheWrap

Weston Razooli and Lio Tipton, “Riddle of Fire”
Photographed by Kris Dewitte for TheWrap

Charlie Stover, Phoebe Ferro, Lorelei Olivia Mote & Skyler Peters, “Riddle of Fire”
Photographed by Kris Dewitte for TheWrap

Daniel Elias, Esteban Bigliardi & Director Rodrigo Moreno, “The Delinquents”
Photographed by Kris Dewitte for TheWrap

Piqa, Director Amanda Nell Eu, Deena Ezral & Zafreen Zairizal, “Tiger Stripes”
Photographed by Kris Dewitte for TheWrap

Arthur Harari, Arieh Worthalter & Director Cédric Kahn, “The Goldman Case”
Photographed by Kris Dewitte for TheWrap

Director Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Photographed by Kris Dewitte for TheWrap

Marc Zinga, Lucie Debay, Yves-Marina Gnahoua, Baloji, Marcel Otete Kabeya, Eliane Umuhire & Bongeziwe Mabandla, “Omen”
Photographed by Kris Dewitte for TheWrap

