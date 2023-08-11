Pedro Almodóvar, Andy Lau, Lee Byung-hun and Park Seo-Jun to Headline Toronto Film Fest’s ‘In Conversation With’ Series

Toronto International Film Festival has announced the participants for this year’s “In Conversation With…” series, including headliners Pedro Almodóvar, Andy Lau and Lee Byung-hun and Park Seo-jun.



“TIFF’s 2023 In Conversation With… series exemplifies our belief that film can ignite perspectives and fuel transformation,” said TIFF Chief Programming Officer Anita Lee. “We are delighted to welcome a powerhouse lineup of international iconoclasts from Spain, South Korea, and Hong Kong for film lovers of all genres.”

The 2023 lineup represents a global and diverse gathering which will weave together unique perspectives that contribute to shaping the global entertainment landscape.

Almodóvar will receive this year’s Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media at the TIFF Tribute Awards. The Oscar-winning director of “All About My Mother,” “Talk to Her” and “Pain and Glory” will present the North American premiere of his short feature “Strange Way of Life.” The western romance, starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, has drawn raves and buzz since its global premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The series will also include a conversation between Korean superstars Lee Byung-hun and Park Seo-jun, who star in the disaster film “Concrete Utopia.” Both Lee and Park began in Korean television.

Lee starred in such shows as “Tomorrow Love,” and “Beautiful My Lady” before starring in Park Chan-wook’s international art house theatrical hit “Joint Security Area.” He followed that with Kim Jee-woon’s one-two punch of “A Bittersweet Life” and “The Good, the Bad, the Weird.” He has since solidified himself as a global talent switching up between Hollywood flicks like “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and Korean gems like “I Saw the Devil.” He recently appeared in the Netflix sensation “Squid Game.”

Park Seo-jun also got his start in Korean television, including roles in “Fight for My Way” and “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.” He broke out theatrically in “Midnight Runners.” Park has since flourished in film and TV, including Netflix’s “Itaewon Class” and a supporting role in Bong Joon-Ho’s Oscar-winning modern classic “Parasite.” Along with “Concrete Utopia,” his next major film is Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels.”

Andy Lau has been a prime figure in Asian cinema for the last 40 years. His first feature role was in Ann Hui’s “Boat People” back in 1982. He gained acclaim and stardom with films like “A Tears Go By” and “Days of Being Wild.” He launched his own production company in the early 1990s and has since starred in over 160 feature films. Highlights include (but are not remotely limited to) “Running Out of Time,” “Infernal Affairs,” “House of Flying Daggers” and the recent blockbuster “Wandering Earth 2.” His new film, The Movie Emperor,” is a Gala Presentation at this year’s festival.

TIFF will again be offering TIFF Under-25 Members and TIFF Under-25 Free Pass holders a chance to snag an Under-25 Festival Rush pass. Beginning August 25, at a cost of $29.00, pass holders will get unlimited access to Rush tickets for Festival screenings by joining the Rush lines at all TIFF venues for a chance to see in-demand screenings, including In Conversation With… events.

Once again, TIFF will be offering TIFF Under-25 Members and TIFF Under-25 Free Pass holders the opportunity to take advantage of the Under-25 Festival Rush Pass. Beginning August 25, for just $29.00 (taxes and fees included), Under-25 Festival Rush Pass holders will get unlimited access to Rush tickets for Festival screenings by joining the Rush lines at all TIFF venues for their chance to see this year’s most in-demand screenings, including In Conversation With… events.



Visa Infinite cardholders will receive early access to secure tickets to TIFF 2023 begining August 21, starting at 10:00 am.