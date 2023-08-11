Toronto Film Festival Adds International Auteurs, Including Jean-Luc Godard

The Toronto International Film Festival has added an additional 17 films to its 2023 lineup, with the new entries the work of a variety of bold international directors, from Radu Jude and Kleber Mendonca Filho to the late Jean-Luc Godard and Chantal Akerman.

The Wavelength section contains 12 features, two films paired in a single program and 19 shorts grouped in three separate programs. It is devoted to “artist-driven experimental films,” in the words of TIFF Chief Programming Officer Anita Lee. “Wavelengths continues to be a celebration of subversion, personal expression, and the vast, inexhaustible capabilities of cinema to enlighten, inspire, awe, resist, disrupt, and propose new ways of seeing and being in the world.”

Films in the section include “Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World” from the fiery Romanian satirist Radu Jude, “Here” from Belgian director Bas Devos,” the “Oedipus” retelling “Music” from Angela Schanelec, Brazilian Kleber Mendonca Filho’s “Pictures of Ghosts” and “Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell” from first-time Vietnamese director Phạm Thiên Ân, who won the Camera d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival for the best debut film.

One of the short films in Wavelengths is “Trailer of the Film That Will Never Exist: Phony Wars,” the last work of Jean-Luc Godard, who died in 2022. It will be shown alongside a suite of early films by the late Belgian director Chantal Akerman and a new short by Portuguese director Pedro Costa.

TIFF also announced the Classics program, which will screen five films, some of which have been unavailable for decades. Those include a restoration of Brigitte Berman’s “Artie Shaw: Time Is All You’ve Got” and a screening of Chen Kaige’s “Farewell My Concubine.”

The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival will run from Sept. 7-17.

The new additions:

WAVELENGTHS FEATURES

“Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World,” Radu Jude

“Here,” Bas Devos

“The Human Surge 3,” Eduardo Williams

“Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell,” Phạm Thiên Ân

“Mademoiselle Kenopsia,” Denis Côté

“Mambar Pierrette,” Rosine Mbakam | Belgium/Cameroon

“Music,” Angela Schanelec | Germany/France/Serbia

“Nowhere Near,” Miko Revereza | Philippines

“Orlando, My Political Biography,” Paul B. Preciado | France

“Pictures of Ghosts,” Kleber Mendonça Filho

“Youth (Spring),” Wang Bing

WAVELENGTHS PAIRINGS

“He Thought He Died,” Isiah Medina

preceded by “Laberint Sequences,” Blake Williams

WAVELENGTHS SHORTS

Wavelengths 1: Quiet as It’s Kept

“Bouquets 31-40,” Rose Lowder

“Film Sculpture (1),” Philipp Fleischmann

“Film Sculpture (2),” Philipp Fleischmann

“Film Sculpture (4),” Philipp Fleischmann

“Film Sculpture (3),” Philipp Fleischmann

“It follows It passes on,” Erica Sheu

“Mast-del,” Maryam Tafakory

“Shrooms,” Jorge Jácome

“Quiet as It’s Kept,” Ja’Tovia Gary

Wavelengths 2: Sundown

“Let’s Talk,” Simon Liu

“Light, Noise, Smoke, and Light, Noise, Smoke,” Tomonari Nishikawa

“NYC RGB,” Viktoria Schmid

“Slow Shift,” Shambhavi Kaul

“Sundown,” Steve Reinke

“We Don’t Talk Like We Used To,” Joshua Gen Solondz

Wavelengths 3: Outlines – Akerman/Costa/Godard

“Chantal Akerman: Her First Look Behind the Camera,” Chantal Akerman

“The Daughters of Fire,” Pedro Costa

“Trailer of the Film That Will Never Exist: Phony Wars,” Jean-Luc Godard

2023 Classics programme

“Artie Shaw: Time Is All You’ve Got,” Brigitte Berman

“Farewell My Concubine,” Chen Kaige

“L’amour fou,” Jacques Rivette

“Touki Bouki Djibril,” Diop Mambéty

“Xala,” Ousmane Sembène