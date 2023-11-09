More than 20 years after Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks teamed up to produce HBO miniseries “Band of Brothers,” and 13 years after their follow up, “The Pacific,” the producers are reuniting with a star-studded cast for their next story about the second world war.

“Masters of the Air,” which will launch in Jan. 26 on Apple TV+, stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, Ncuti Gatwa and Kai Alexander.

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, “Masters of the Air” centers on the American soldiers of the 100th Bomb Group — also known as the “Bloody Hundredth” — as they “conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air,” per the official logline. As the men attempt to destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, they are face psychological and emotional turmoil.

“When you look at it and don’t pay any attention to what’s really going on, it’s kinda beautiful,” Butler’s character says of the distant airstrikes in the official teaser, released Thursday.

“We came from every corner of the country with a common purpose — to bring the war to Hitler’s doorstep,” another soldier says.

As daylight air raid missions prompt danger from every corner — with Butler’s character noting “they’re suicide” — the unit is determined to protect their fellow soldiers, with Butler saying “we lead our boys through it.”

Produced by Apple Studios, Spielberg executive produces “Masters of the Air” through Amblin Television, and Hanks and Gary Goetzman EP for Playtone. Co-executive producers include Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Playtone’s Steven Shareshian, John Orloff, who also wrote the series, and Graham Yost. Directors for “Masters of the Air” include Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Dee Rees and Tim Van Patten.