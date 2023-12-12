Kristen Wiig, Carol Burnett and Laura Dern Bask in 1960s Sun in ‘Palm Royale’ First Look | Photos

Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Laura Dern and Carol Burnett are dusting off their Sunday best for their new Apple TV+ series “Palm Royale.”

Set in 1969 and loosely based on the novel “Mr. and Mrs. American Pie” by Juliet McDaniel, Wiig stars as outsider Maxine Simmons, who will do anything it takes to land a spot within the exclusive social club and a spot along the haves rather than the have-nots — even if it means sacrificing her integrity.

The star-studded dramedy series, which centers on Palm Beach’s high society, also features Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber. Bruce Dern guest stars alongside Burnett.

“Palme Royale” will debut with its first three episodes on March 20, with new episodes released Wednesdays through May 8.

The show hails from Apple Studios. Abe Sylvia serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner for “Palm Royale” for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company. Additional EPs include Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Kristen Wiig, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor and John Norris for Wyolah Films,

For a glimpse at the cast’s makeover to late ’60s high society Floridians, see the first look images below: