Ben Mendelsohn is finding his new look as Christian Dior in Apple TV+’s new fashion drama “The New Look,” premiering in February.

Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, “The New Look” takes viewers back to Dior’s rise as a fashion icon as the designer and his peers — including Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) — bring a modern take to the French city.

“As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy,” according to the official logline.

The historical drama will also feature the stories of other prominent designers at the time, including Pierre Balmain and Cristóbal Balenciaga, and collaborates with the House of Dior to showcase Dior’s atelier, designs and clothing.

In addition to Mendelsohn and Binoche, “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams stars as Catherine Dior, John Malkovich plays Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer stars as Elsa Lombardi and Claes Bang assumes the role of Spatz.

“The New Look” will debut its first three episodes on Wednesday, Feb. 14, on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays through April 3.

For a first look at the fashion-centric historical drama, see below.