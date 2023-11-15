Ben Mendelsohn Stuns as Christian Dior in Apple’s ‘The New Look’ (Photos)

Juliette Binoche stars as Coco Chanel in the drama set during World War II

The New Look
"The New Look" (Apple TV+)

Ben Mendelsohn is finding his new look as Christian Dior in Apple TV+’s new fashion drama “The New Look,” premiering in February.

Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, “The New Look” takes viewers back to Dior’s rise as a fashion icon as the designer and his peers — including Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) — bring a modern take to the French city.

“As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy,” according to the official logline.

The historical drama will also feature the stories of other prominent designers at the time, including Pierre Balmain and Cristóbal Balenciaga, and collaborates with the House of Dior to showcase Dior’s atelier, designs and clothing.

In addition to Mendelsohn and Binoche, “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams stars as Catherine Dior, John Malkovich plays Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer stars as Elsa Lombardi and Claes Bang assumes the role of Spatz.

“The New Look” will debut its first three episodes on Wednesday, Feb. 14, on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays through April 3.

For a first look at the fashion-centric historical drama, see below.

Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel

Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel and Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi

John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong

Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior

Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior

Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel

Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior

John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong

