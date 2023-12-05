‘Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans’, Starring Tom Hollander and Naomi Watts, to Premiere in January

Roughly six years after the first season of “FEUD,” FX has set the premiere date for the second installment of Ryan Murphy’s award-winning anthology about historic rivalries. “FEUD: Capote Vs. the Swans” will premiere on Jan. 31 with the first two episodes starting at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

As the episodes premiere on FX, a simulcast of a special’s director’s cut of the first episode will premiere on FXX. New episodes of the eight-episode anthology series will be available to stream the next day on Hulu, including the director’s cut. Additionally, the series will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

Based on Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book “Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal and a Swan Song,” the anthology series revolves around acclaimed writher Truman Capote (Tom Hollander). But instead of focusing on “In Cold Blood” or “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” the series zooms in on the non-professional reason for his notoriety: his love of rich and glamorous New York socialites, which he nicknamed “the swans.”

The group included Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart). The series will follow how Capote ingrained himself in the lives of these women, becoming their close friend and confidante, before enacting the ultimate betrayal of writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives and secrets. After the book “Answered Prayers” was published by Esquire, his relationship with these women was destroyed and he was banished from the high society circles he adored, never to recover.

Additionally, the series stars Demi Moore as Ann “Bang-Bang” Woodward, Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson, Treat Williams as Bill Paley, Joe Mantello as Jack Dunphy and Russell Tovey as John O’Shea.

“FEUD: Capote Vs. the Swans” was written for television by Jon Robin Baitz and directed by Gus Van Sant, Max Winkler and Jennifer Lynch. Murphy serves as an executive producer for the series alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, Baitz, Van Sant, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Naomi Watts, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson. 20th Television produces the series.

This new season from Murphy marks the long awaited continuation of the “FEUD” property. “FEUD” first premiered in 2017 with the “Better and Joan” season, an installment that focused on the complicated relationship between “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” co-stars Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange). That first installment received six Critics’ Choice Awards, four Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.