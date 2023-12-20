All the Marvel Shows Coming in 2024

As 2023 comes to an end, it’s time to look forward to what will be hitting our screens in 2024. And, when it comes to Marvel shows, there are quite a few.

The year will kick off with “Echo,” which is dropping all five episodes at once on both Hulu and Disney+, on January 9. Fans first met Echo, also known as Maya Lopez, in 2021’s “Hawkeye,” played by Alaqua Cox. In this series, Cox returns once more, fresh off of seemingly killing Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). Of course, fans know, Kingpin is a bit harder to kill than that, and he’s returning with a vengeance.

Like we said though, “Echo” isn’t the only Marvel series coming out in 2024. In fact, thanks to a major slate shake-up in September, several planned series got pushed back into the new year.

You can check out every Marvel TV show confirmed for 2024 below.

Echo

Disney+/Marvel Studios

Release Date: January 9, 2024

Cast: Alaqua Cox, Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, Zahn McClarnon

Number of Episodes: 5

In addition to Alaqua Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, Charlie Cox is also set to return as Daredevil in “Echo,” sparking fan hopes to see the two square off once again. But, at least in the trailer, it appears he’ll be taking on Maya herself first.

According to Disney+’s official synopsis, “the origin story of ‘Echo’ revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

You can watch the official trailer for Echo below.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

“WandaVision” (Marvel Studios)

Release Date: Fall 2024

Cast: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke

Number of Episodes: TBD

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness made her debut in Marvel’s first Disney+ series “WandaVision” last January. Almost immediately, she became a fan favorite (thanks in part to her absolute bop of a theme song, “Agatha All Along”).

The show was first announced as “Agatha: House of Harkness,” but during Marvel’s Hall H presentation at Comic-Con, it was teased under the new title of “Coven of Chaos.” Now, it will release in Fall 2024 as “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.”

Whether or not the series will pick up after “WandaVision,” or maybe focus on Agatha’s past remains to be seen. But, according to the Disney+ press release, the new show “will reveal more about the character first introduced in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision.” Aboard as head writer is “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer.

X-Men ’97

Release Date: TBD

Cast: Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Alison Sealy-Smith, Alyson Court, Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, AJ LoCascio

Number of Episodes: TBD

As TheWrap exclusively revealed in 2021, the 1990s “X-Men: The Animated Series” is getting a revival on Disney+ in 2024. But, as of now, the exact date is unknown.

“X-Men ’97” will pick up where the classic show left off, with several cast members from “X-Men: The Animated Series” returning. Some will reprise their original roles and others will step into entirely new roles.

Eyes of Wakanda

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney/Marvel)

Release Date: TBD

Cast: TBD

Number of Episodes: TBD

In early December, it was revealed that an animated “Black Panther” series would be coming in 2024. Titled “Eyes of Wakanda,” the series spins off the 2018 movie by centering its focus on Wakandans as they attempt to recover vibranium across the globe and return it to Wakanda.

The official logline is as follows: “Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story.”

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Sony Pictures

Release Date: TBD

Cast: Charlie Cox

Number of Episodes: TBD

Originally titled “Spider-Man: Freshman Year,” this animated series has been renamed “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” and is set to premiere in 2024, though it’s unclear exactly when. It’s also unknown whether the story has seen a shift.

Written by executive producer Jeff Trammel, “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” was set to follow Peter Parker “on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.”

At this point, neither Tom Holland, nor Friends of Spider-Man Zendaya or Jacob Batalon have officially been confirmed for the TV series, but it is officially an MCU show.

What we do know is that Charlie Cox will be reprising his role of Daredevil in the series. We also know that the show had previously been renewed for a second season titled “Spider-Man: Sophomore Year,” but it remains to be seen if that’s sitll the case.

“We went back to the roots, Ditko-inspired glasses and the color scheme and had him redrawn into an Alex Toth animated style from the ’60s,” said Ryan Meiderding, VP and Creative Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios during Comic-Con.

Trammell continued with the teases, noting that Harry Obsorn plays a role in the show, marking Osborn’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also teased the appearance of villains Chameleon, The Scorpion, Speed Demon, Tarantula, The Rhino, Butane the Pyromaniac and, of course, Doctor Otto Octavius.