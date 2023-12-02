‘House of The Dragon’ Season 2 Trailer Sets Stage for Civil War | Video

House Targaryen and House Hightower are gearing up for a bloody civil war in the “House of the Dragon” Season 2 trailer.

The Season 1 finale saw the death of Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) at the hands of Aemond’s (Ewan Mitchell) dragon Vhagar, a match that lights a flame inside Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) to commit to war against her half-brother, King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).

“Errors were made in the hours following King Viserys’ death,” Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) says in the Season 2 trailer, released Saturday during the show’s CCXP23 panel in São Paulo, Brazil.

“The war will be fought,” Alicent Hightower adds, “Many will die and the victor will eventually ascend the throne.”

“There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin,” Rhaenyra Targaryen says. “And no war so bloody as a war between dragons.”

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and tells the story of House Targaryen.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans return for Season 2. Other returning cast members include Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

New cast members include Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.

“House of the Dragon” is co-created and executive produced by R.R. Martin and showrunner Ryan Condal. Other executive producers include Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, Vince Gerardis.

The eight-episode second season will debut on HBO in summer 2024 and will be available to stream on Max.

Check out the full trailer in the video above and some new “House of the Dragon” Season 2 images below.