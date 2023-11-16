Donald Glover’s ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Sets Prime Video Premiere Date, Reveals First-Look Images

Donald Glover’s highly anticipated reimagining of the 2005 film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” is coming to Prime Video on Feb. 2, 2024.

The series, which stars Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine (“PEN15”) as Jane Smith, follows two lonely strangers who land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. But there’s a catch: the duo must take on new identities and enter an arranged marriage.

Now hitched, the pair navigates a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" (Courtesy of Prime Video)

The original 2005 film starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a married couple that happen to be assassins that work for dueling agencies and are unaware of each other’s double life. Eventually, they are tasked with killing each other.

That movie, which was directed by Doug Liman, went on to be a critical and commercial hit with nearly $500 million at the global box office.

The latest update on the series comes after it was delayed from a November release. Prime Video’s “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” is co-created and executive produced by Glover and Francesca Sloane (“Atlanta,” “Fargo”).