Donald Glover’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Series Delayed to Early 2024

The Prime Video series “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” has been delayed from a November release to early 2024, the streamer announced Thursday.

Reimagining the 2005 Doug Liman-directed film that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the series stars “Atlanta” star Donald Glover as John Smith and “PEN15” actress Maya Erskine as Jane Smith. Like the New Regency movie, the series will center on a married couple who are also spies, though it’s said to have a different tone than its predecessor which was an action-comedy-rom-com of sorts.

The official logline is as follows: “Meet the Smiths: Two strangers, John and Jane, who have given up their identities to be thrown together as partners — in espionage and in marriage. Matched by a mysterious agency, each episode follows them on a new mission and new milestone in their relationship. When the cracks begin to show through, they must fight to stay together. Because in this marriage, divorce is not an option.”

Glover was originally developing the show with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was also set to star, but she departed the project over creative differences.

In a brief first look at the series released in July, Glover and Erskine are plunged into dangerous explosions and a high-stakes chase.

“Have you ever killed anyone?” Glover asks Erskine in the teaser, to which she responds “Do I look like I have?” Intercut with a scene of Erskine loading up a gun, Glover insists, “This marriage is up to a great start.”

Early reports of the show’s casting reported that Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Paul Dano, Parker Posey and Wagner Moura were also joining the cast.

Glover serves as co-creator and executive producer alongside “Fargo” writer Francesca Sloane, who worked with Glover as a writer on “Atlanta.” Sloane serves as showrunner on the series. The series falls under Sloane and Glover’s overall deals at the streamer, with Glover’s most recent project being Dominique Fishback-led series “Swarm.”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning in early 2024 .