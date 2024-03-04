‘Baywatch’ Reboot Finds Home at Fox

The “Baywatch” reboot has landed at Fox, TheWrap has learned.

The network has given a script plus penalty deal to the reimagining of the classic beach-set series, which is a co-production from Fremantle and Fox Entertainment.

The official logline for the new series is as follows: “Daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives in this action-packed reboot that demonstrates there’s the family you’re born into and the family you find.”

Episodes will unfold in the one-hour drama format under showrunner and writer Lara Olsen, who executive produces with Michael Berk, Greg Bonann and Douglas Schwartz.

The original iteration of “Baywatch,” starring David Hasselhoff and created by Berk, Bonann and Schwartz, ran from 1989 to 1999. The show was repackaged as “Baywatch Hawaii” from 1999 to 2001. “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa appeared for the show’s tenth season in 1999, starring as Jason Ioane.

Fox also aired the lifeguard surf-and-sand TV reunion movie “Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding” in 2003. There was also a spin-off “Baywatch Nights,” which ran from 1995 to 1997. In 2017, an R-rated “Baywatch” film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Alexandra Daddario and Zac Efron was released.

Alongside Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, stars like Alexandra Paul, Erika Eleniak, Yasmine Bleeth, Parker Stevenson and Nicole Eggert also appeared on the beachside show.

The original series was inspired by Bonann’s time as a Los Angeles County lifeguard.

