Fox Secures Second-Window Viewing for Prime Video’s ‘The 1% Club’

Fox Entertainment will serve as Prime Video’s broadcast partner on the Amazon-owned streaming platform’s first-ever game show “The 1% Club.”

The series will be hosted by Patton Oswalt, who makes his game show hosting debut after previously appearing as a contestant on “To Tell The Truth” and “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”

“As a proud member of the 90%, it’s a privilege to host this show,” “The Goldbergs,” “A.P. Bio,” and “Ratatouille” said in a statement.

“The 1% Club,” which is created by Dean Nabarro and Andy Auerbach at Magnum Media and distributed by BBC Studios, tests the nation’s intelligence based on a scientific survey.

“It’s a chance to test how your brain works through a series of questions that all have a right answer but can also lead to a series of entertaining wrong answers along the way,” the logline states. “Whether you’re a contestant vying for the cash prize or a viewer playing with your friends and family on the app, answer enough questions correctly, and you could earn yourself a place in the 1% Club: an elite group of people who can honestly say they’ve outwitted 99% of the population.”

The show will premiere on the Amazon-owned streamer in the U.S. and Canada. It will also have an exclusive telecast on Fox, which will broadcast each episode following their streaming debuts.

“Patton exudes all attributes of an iconic host, and we are thrilled he has joined us for the first ever game show on Prime Video,” Amazon MGM Studios’ head of AVOD originals, unscripted and targeted programming Lauren Anderson said in a statement. “Patton’s distinct combination of warmth and wit made him the ideal person to bring this addictive format to life for North American Prime Video customers and Fox’s linear audience.”

Anderson added that the show is a “strategic business growth opportunity” that will expand its “ad-friendly content portfolio” and allow it to explore “unique dual premiere strategies.”

“Thanks to FOX, BBC Studios, Patton, Andy, and Dean for being such great partners as we break new ground,” she said.

The remake is executive produced by Nabarro and Auerbach alongside Ryan O’Dowd and Krystal Whitney for BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. Wes Kauble serves as the showrunner.