Garth Brooks is coming to Amazon’s Prime Video with original docuseries “Friends in Low Places.”

The country singer revealed the premiere date and cast for the project on Thursday. Joining Brooks are wife Trisha Yearwood and a bevy of music industry friends as they set out to build the ultimate oasis: Friends in Low Places Bar and Honky Tonk in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee.

“Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood embark on their most personal journey yet to build the honky-tonk of their dreams in the heart of Nashville,” the official synopsis from Amazon reads. “Paying tribute to his roots, Garth enlists the help of his friends, day-one tour team, and an all-star hospitality group to open the epic, four-story bar on Lower Broadway. This is a labor of love and his thank you to the community of Music City.”

“Friends in Low Places” will premiere on March 7 on Prime Video. Figures in the cast include Benjamin and Max Goldberg, who bring the Nashville culinary and nightlife experience to the project, and Jenny Deathride Bratt and Camille Tambunting of Strategic Hospitality. The leading ladies serve as the boots-on-the-ground team overseeing the construction of the venue.

“This was so much more than I bargained for! With that said, what we have built is far more than just a business,” Brooks said in a statement. “This is by far, the craziest ride I have ever been on.”

In the trailer clip for the series, Brooks describes recruiting the “best of the best,” which also happens to be “family” that he’s “been touring the world with for the last three decades to bring the experience of a Garth Brooks concert to those who visit the bar and honky-tonk.

“We started down this road fueled by passion, dedication and a shared vision,” Yearwood said. “I’m really proud of the team that has built the Friends Bar and Honky Tonk. We are excited to share the culmination of everyone’s efforts. It’s even bigger than we dreamed!”

The docuseries is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Casey Patterson Entertainment. Brooks, Casey Patterson and Carol Donovan serve as executive producers.