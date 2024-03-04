Dick Wolf Sets ‘Homicide: New York’ Docuseries at Netflix

The true crime series from the “Law & Order” creator will debut in March

Homicide: New York
Irma Rivera in "Homicide: New York" (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Netflix is moving forward with a new docuseries from “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf. “Homicide: New York” will premiere on the streamer March 20.

The series comes from Wolf, his team at Wolf Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries. Season 1 will dive into five of New York’s most notorious murder cases over the course of five episodes. The docuseries will follow the detectives and prosecutors who were instrumental in bringing these cases to justice.

“Homicide: New York” will then be followed by “Homicide: Los Angeles,” which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix later this year.

Wolf will executive produce the series alongside Tom Thayer, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe and Adam Kassen.

Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy on "Law & Order"
Read Next
'Law & Order': Sam Waterston's 10 Most Iconic Moments as Jack McCoy

This is far from the first non-scripted series Wolf and his team have developed. On the documentary side, Wolf produced the 2003 short about 9/11, “Twin Towers,” as well as the two-hour documentary “Murder in America: The Lynching of Emmett Till.” However, the super-producer has been even more active in the docuseries space.

In 2002, Wolf launch a real-life spin-off to “Law & Order” titled “Crime & Punishment,” which followed a group of prosecutors from the district attorney’s office. That was followed by “Cold Justice,” the ongoing procedural that revolves around Kelly Siegler; the currently-running EMT-focused docuseries “Nightwatch;” USA’s “Inside the FBI: New York;” the interrogation room-centered “Criminal Confessions;” the true crime series “BTK: Confessions of a Serial Killer;” a series that focuses on the last words of victims, “Final Moments;” and “LA Fire & Rescue,” which follows the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Despite all of these projects that span across networks, cable and now streaming, Wolf is still best known for his scripted work. The producer is the man behind the “Law & Order,” “Chicago” and “FBI” franchises. The “Law & Order” and “Chicago” series live on NBC, while “FBI” and its spin-offs live on CBS.

The casts of "Chicago Med" and "Law & Order: SVU"
Read Next
Procedurals Powerhouses: NBC's ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Chicago’ Franchises Are Drawing Distinct Audiences | Chart

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.