Andrew Scott Is a Great Pretender in Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Talented Mr. Ripley’ Series

Steven Zaillian wrote and directed all eight episodes of the bold Patricia Highsmith adaptation, simply titled “Ripley”

Netflix is entering the upcoming Emmys season in a big way with the first trailer for the new limited series “Ripley,” which screams prestige. “All of Us Strangers” and “Fleabag” star Andrew Scott plays Tom Ripley in the adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novels, which hails from Oscar-winning “Schindler’s List” and “American Gangster” screenwriter Steven Zaillian.

Zaillian wrote and directed all eight episodes of the series, which are presented in black-and-white – a bold choice for a Netflix show. The series follows the plot of Highsmith’s novels: it takes place in the early 1960s and follows Ripley as he is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. But Ripley becomes obsessed with this forever-holiday in Italy as the tale turns to one of murder.

Dakota Fanning plays Marge Sherwood and Johnny Flynn plays Dickie Greenleaf, which were played by Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law in the 1999 film adaptation “The Talented Mr. Ripley” that put Matt Damon (in the role of Ripley) on the map in a huge way.

The rest of the ensemble for “Ripley” includes Eliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi, Margherita Buy and John Malkovich.

This is Zaillian’s next project after co-creating and directing the HBO limited series “The Night Of.” “Ripley” was originally produced for Showtime, but Netflix acquired the completed series in February of 2023.

All episodes debut on Netflix on April 4.

The show is co-produced by Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights.

Executive producers are Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Clayton Townsend, Guymon Casady (Entertainment 360), Benjamin Forkner, Philipp Keel (Diogenes) and Sharon Levy and Charlie Corwin (Endemol Shine). Scott also serves as a producer on the series.

