30 Most Anticipated Shows of Spring 2024

Spring usually feels like a time to relish in the great outdoors as the weather starts to improve, but TV fans will be too busy for such pleasantries in 2024.

While the fall and winter months arrived with a slower output of shows across broadcast, cable and streaming, March kicks off a period where Hollywood is ready to get back to normal after the strikes slowdown. Broadcast networks like NBC and CBS already kicked off their shortened seasons, but Fox and ABC are soon to follow in March with the return of shows like “The Cleaning Lady” and “Grey’s Anatomy” ahead of the May sweeps period. On cable, HBO’s limited series roster continues to expand with the Kate Winslet-led “The Regime” and Robert Downey Jr.’s “The Sympathizer,” while streamers bring their own offerings to keep us entertained.

Check out TheWrap’s staff picks for the 30 most anticipated shows set for release this spring.

Kate Winslet in “The Regime” (HBO)

“The Regime” (HBO) — March 3

If you’re still mourning the loss of “Succession,” Will Tracy has cooked up a new political drama satire that might scratch the itch. Led by Kate Winslet, the six-episode series follows an authoritative Central European regime as it unravels over the course of a year. Riddled with intensifying neurosis, Winslet’s chancellor quickly finds her interest piqued by a disgraced corporal (Matthias Schoenaerts), who enters the palace after a civil encounter goes sideways. What follows is a twisted love story so strong it threatens to make existing political issues even worse in the country. Notable cast members include Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant. — Loree Seitz

Kaya Scodelario and Theo James in “The Gentlemen.” (Netflix)

“The Gentlemen” (Netflix) — March 7

Everything is coming up Guy Ritchie. The director has had a superb recent run on the big screen, releasing six movies since 2019 (including the $1 billion grossing live-action “Aladdin” and the upcoming “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare”). And now he’s ready to conquer streaming as well, with a spin-off series based on his 2019 film “The Gentlemen” (Fun fact: there have been TV versions of “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” and “Snatch”). In this new series, Theo James (“The White Lotus”) stars as a young man who has inherited real estate from his father, which he soon learns is part of the weed-growing empire established by Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey’s character from “The Gentlemen” movie). Ritchie developed the series, co-writing and directing the first episode of the initial eight-episode run. Does this guy ever sleep? — Drew Taylor

Key art for “The Girls on the Bus” (Photo Credit: Max)

“The Girls on the Bus” (Max) — March 14

From reporter Kara Danvers to reporter Sadie McCarthy, Melissa Benoist is back on the small screen with Max’s “The Girls on the Bus,” starring alongside Carla Gugino, Christina Elmore, Natasha Behnam, Scott Foley and more. The series is based on a chapter from former real-life reporter Amy Chozick’s bestselling memoir “Chasing Hillary” (Yes, Hillary Clinton – Chozick reported from the campaign trail), and follows four female reporters, all with vastly different approaches to journalism, on a fictional presidential campaign. It comes from the mind – and pen – of “Vampire Diaries” alum Julie Plec, who co-wrote and executive produced alongside Chozick. It’s new territory for both Plec and Benoist (who also produces on the series), and it might hit a very particular spot during an election year. — Andi Ortiz

Ellen Pompeo in “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 20 (ABC) — March 14

It’s been a long hiatus, but the wait for new “Grey’s Anatomy” episodes is almost over. ABC’s crown jewel medical drama underwent a reboot of sorts in Season 19, introducing a new batch of interns as Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) exited as a series regular. The 20th season also marks a new chapter behind the scenes, as longtime executive producer Meg Marinis takes over as showrunner from Krista Vernoff. Expect to see Meredith in four episodes, and the return of Jessica Capshaw’s Arizona Robbins, while other new and returning characters bring the medical miracles, drama and plenty of jaw-dropping twists. The show also anchors a big Thursday night lineup for ABC, which now includes “9-1-1” (migrated from Fox) and the final season of “Station 19.” — Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Annette Bening as Joy Delaney in “Apples Never Fall” (Peacock)

“Apples Never Fall” (Peacock) — March 14

A whodunnit with Annette Bening at the center? Say no more. It might help that this Peacock series is based on the novel “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, which came out in 2021. The twisty family drama centers on The Delaneys, a competitive family of six led by parents Joy (Bening) and Stan (Sam Neill). Recently retired tennis coaches, Stan and Joy struggle with how to spend their newfound free time, trying to devote it to their four adult children: Amy (Alison Brie), Troy (Jake Lacy), Logan (Conor Merrigan Turner) and Brooke (Essie Randles). When Joy goes missing, the Delaney siblings unite to search for their mother — but their fraught family past divides them. It doesn’t help that Joy and Stan housed a mysterious girl named Savannah (Georgia Flood) months before Joy’s disappearance. From showrunner Melanie Marnich, “Apples Never Fall” arrives March 14 as a binge release. — Dessi Gomez

Lili Taylor and Hamish Linklater in “Manhunt.” (Apple TV+)

“Manhunt” (Apple TV+) — March 15

This seven-part true crime series, which covers the massive chase to find John Wilkes Booth after he assassinated Abraham Lincoln, is based on James L. Swanson’s book “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer.” Tobias Menzies stars as U.S. secretary of war Edwin Stanton, who led the hunt, while Danny Boyle, who plays Major Harry Crosby on “Masters of the Air”, is the assassin on the run. The series includes Hamish Linklater as Lincoln, Lili Taylor as Mary Todd Lincoln, Patton Oswalt as federal police chief Lafayette Baker and “Veep” star Matt Walsh as the doctor who treats Booth. “Manhunt” was created by “Fargo” and “The Leftovers” producer Monica Beletsky, while “Devil in a Blue Dress” helmer Carl Franklin directed the first two episodes. — Sharon Knolle

Apple TV+

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+) — March 20

Apple TV+‘s new star-studded series is taking us back to the glitz and glamor of Palm Beach high society in the 1960s — that is, if you’re in the inner circle. Longing to join the ritzy Palm Royale club, outsider Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) is determined to do anything to get into the good graces of the town’s most respected housewives (led by Allison Janney). Situated in the explosive year of 1969, every step Maxine gets to permeating the society comes with a striking realization of the cost of maintaining such elite status. If that wasn’t enough to reel you in, the dramedy series also stars Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber. — LS

“X-Men ’97” (Marvel Studios)

“X-Men ‘97” (Disney+) — March 20

There was a mini-boom of quality, superhero-led animated features in the early 1990s, inspired mostly by the critical and commercial success of “Batman: The Animated Series.” In a world that was a few years away from the modern live-action superhero explosion (which began, in earnest, with Fox’s 2000 feature “X-Men”), these shows meant everything. And few were as important as “X-Men” (also known as “X-Men: The Animated Series”) which began in 1992 and ran for 75 episodes. Those earlier episodes were rich in characterization, but also mythology; it is amazing how many iconic story arcs they got through in that initial series. And now that it’s back — with the full backing of Marvel Studios and Disney — the sky’s the limit. “X-Men ‘97” is meant as a direct continuation of the earlier series, although the somewhat static animation of the first show (by Korean studio AKOM) has been replaced by more fluid, anime-indebted animation (this time by Korean vendor Studio Mir, who have produced some of the most beautiful animation on TV). What is important though, based on a 2022 San Diego Comic Con panel and a recently released trailer, is that the new show maintains and furthers the distinct feel of the original series. We can already hear Ron Wasserman’s unforgettable theme music in our head. — DT

“3 Body Problem” (Netflix)

“3 Body Problem” (Netflix) — March 21

For their latest series for Netflix, the “Game of Thrones” showrunners are tackling sci-fi in a massive way. Created by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo, “3 Body Problem” is an adaptation of Liu Cixin’s ambitious novel of the same name. This twisting, multi-generational and universe-spanning saga begins with Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao), an astrophysicist who witnesses the brutal murder of her father during the Chinese Cultural Revolution. In turn, one choice she makes decades in the past will have lasting repercussions decades later for all of humanity. In addition to Chao, the Netflix series stars Benedict Wong, Eiza González, Jovan Adepo, Jonathan Pryce and Liam Cunningham. — Kayla Cobb

Joey King and Logan Lerman in “We Were the Lucky Ones.” (Hulu)

“We Were the Lucky Ones” (Hulu) — March 28

Joey King and Logan Lerman lead this heart-rending story of a family of Polish Jews who become separated in the onset of the Holocaust and World War II. Based on Georgia Hunter’s novel of the same name, the Hulu show also stars Hadas Yaron, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Amit Rahav, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Moran Rosenblatt, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenazi and Robin Weigert. The limited series is executive produced and written by Erica Lipez (“Julia,” “The Morning Show”), who also serves as showrunner. Thomas Kail (“Fosse/Verdon”) directs and executive produces along with Jennifer Todd, who will also executive produce for Old 320 Sycamore. Adam Milch will executive produce and “We Were the Lucky Ones” author Hunter will co-executive produce as the book, and show, are based on her ancestors. — DG

Ewan McGregor as Count Rostov in “A Gentleman in Moscow.” (Paramount)

“A Gentleman in Moscow” (Paramount+ With Showtime) — March 29

This book adaptation premieres via streaming March 29 and on linear March 31. Based on Amor Towles’ internationally best-selling novel, the story follows Count Alexander Rostov (Ewan McGregor), who is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the Metropol Hotel because his opulent past puts him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution. If he ever leaves his quarters, his punishment would be execution. His limited mobility brings him to examine himself internally while also discovering the value of friendship, family and love. Mary Elizabeth Winstead also stars in this drama series from showrunner Ben Vanstone. — DG

Courtesy Freeform/Mike Taing

“Grown-ish” Season 6, Part 2 (Freeform) — March 27

“Grown-ish” fans, it’s time to say goodbye. The sixth and final season of the Freeform drama is set to debut this spring, with all eyes on what’s next for Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior (Marcus Scribner) as graduation and adulthood approach. Following Junior and Annika’s breakup, the season picks up with the “black-ish” character transforming his heartbreak into motivation. He takes it a bit overboard though, which unintentionally creates distance between him and his crew. — LS

Giancarlo Esposito in “Parish” (Alyssa Moran/AMC)

“Parish” (AMC and AMC+) — March 31

“Breaking Bad” star Giancarlo Esposito is back on the crime scene with AMC Networks’ upcoming thriller, “Parish.” Esposito stars as Gracian “Gray” Parish, a business owner whose livelihood crumbles following his son’s brutal murder. Left in a pinch, Parish makes the difficult decision to return to his dangerous life working for a crime syndicate to support his family, though the game has changed since he left. As he encounters familiar faces and menacing new business partners, Parish must avoid getting sucked into the lucrative yet risky lifestyle. — LS

Maya Rudolph in “Loot.” (Apple TV+)

“Loot” Season 2 (Apple TV+) — April 3

Apple TV+’s brilliant comedy series “Loot” is finally back for its second season, with a big promise to deliver. The series, created by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, wrapped up its first season with billionaire Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) pledging to donate all of her money to worthy causes — setting an example for other billionaires to follow suit. The new episodes will follow as Molly and her team, led by Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) and Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster), attempt to fulfill that promise, with plenty of shenanigans along the way. If you haven’t fallen in love with “Loot” yet, just wait ’til Season 2. — JAB

Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts in “American Horror Story: Delicate.” (Eric Liebowitz/FX)

“American Horror Story” Season 12, Part 2 (FX) — April 3

When Season 12 of “American Horror Story” originally premiered in September 2023, it hadn’t yet finished filming due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Now, the first season not to be showrun by executive producer Ryan Murphy will reach its conclusion. Led by Halley Feiffer as its showrunner and based on the book “Delicate” by Danielle Valentine, this season tells the story of rising starlet Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts). Torn between her dreams of fame and motherhood, Anna will be forced to confront one of two haunting realities: Is everyone around her, including her husband (Matt Czuchry) and her agent (Kim Kardashian), gaslighting her? Or is Anna slowly losing her mind? The series also stars Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Denis O’Hare and Cara Delevingne. — KC

Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley in “Ripley” (Netflix)

“Ripley” (Netflix) — April 4

Originally set to begin production in 2020, it was pushed to 2021, with Showtime stating that Steven Zaillian, who co-wrote and directed the riveting 2016 HBO limited series “The Night Of,” would be adapting the “Ripley” novels by Patricia Highsmith. But once the series was finished sometime last year, Showtime dropped the show. Thankfully, Netflix was there to pick it up. The eight-episode series was shot luxuriously in black-and-white by legendary cinematographer Robert Elswit, with Andrew Scott cast as Tom Ripley, the slippery serial killer. The only thing that makes “Ripley” kind of a bummer is that it is an adaptation of “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” a novel that has immaculately been adapted twice now, first as René Clément’s brilliant “Purple Noon” in 1960 and then later by Anthony Minghella in 1999 with the Oscar-nominated “The Talented Mr. Ripley” (There were five “Ripley” novels written, and the only other novel to have been adapted, “Ripley’s Game,” was made twice). Could we not adapt one of the other books? Maybe if this one is a success, we’ll have more murderous fun. Also, Dakota Fanning plays the Gwyneth Paltrow character. That is all. — DT

Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine in “Mary & George” (Starz)

“Mary & George” (Starz) — April 5

Julianne Moore and “Red, White & Royal Blue” star Nicholas Galitzine embody the scheming mother-and-son duo of our dreams in “Mary & George.” Inspired by a true story, the period drama centers on a treacherous family, who is willing to do whatever it takes to conquer the Court of England — even if that means seducing and/or murdering anyone who comes in their way. Moore stars as Countess of Buckingham Mary Villiers, who guides her son, George, to seduce King James I (Tony Curran) in the hopes of becoming his all-powerful lover. — LS

Colin Farrell in “Sugar.” (Apple TV+)

“Sugar” (Apple TV+) — April 5

Colin Farrell stars as Los Angeles private detective John Sugar in this series that’s billed as a genre-bending mix of mystery and science-fiction. Sugar’s investigation into the disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the granddaughter of Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel (James Cromwell), unearths all kinds of unsavory family secrets. “Breaking Bad” Emmy winner Anna Gunn co-stars with Kirby Howell-Baptiste of “Killing Eve,” Amy Ryan of “Only Murders in the Building” and Dennis Boutsikaris, who played attorney Rich Schweikart on “Better Call Saul.” The series was created by Mark Protosevich, whose screenwriting credits include “I Am Legend” and “Thor.” — SK

Ella Purnell in “Fallout” (Courtesy of Prime Video)

“Fallout” (Prime Video) — April 12

Prime Video is bringing the Wasteland to live-action in a new adaptation of the video game franchise, “Fallout.” The series, which comes from “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and is written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, tells the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them. Ella Purnell stars as Lucy, an optimistic Vault Dweller with an all-American, can-do spirit whose peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when people harm her loved ones. She is joined by Walter Goggins, who plays the ruthless bounty hunter The Ghoul; Kyle MacLachlan, who plays Lucy’s father and Vault 33 overseer Hank; and Aaron Moten, who plays Maximus, a young soldier who serves in a militaristic faction called the Brotherhood of Steel. Other cast members include Moisés Arias, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan and Xelia Mendes-Jones. — Lucas Manfredi

Robert Downey Jr. in “The Sympathizer” (HBO)

“The Sympathizer” (HBO) — April 17

Fresh off his awards acclaim for “Oppenheimer,” Robert Downey Jr. is set to portray multiple roles in “The Sympathizer,” HBO, A24 and Rhombus Media’s miniseries adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen. The espionage thriller and cross-culture satire from Park Chan-wook tells the story of a half-French, half-Vietnamese Communist spy’s struggles during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States. Other cast members joining Downey Jr. include Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen, Toan Le, Duy Nguyễn, Vy Le and Alan Trong, with Sandra Oh, Kieu Chinh and Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen. — LM

Paramount+

“Knuckles” (Paramount+) — April 26

If the wait for “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” is too excruciating (hang in there, we just have to make it to Christmas!), then “Knuckles,” a new spin-off limited series centered around Idris Elba’s war-loving echidna, should ease the pain. Judging by the trailer, Knuckles teams up with Wade Whipple (Adam Pally), the dim-witted deputy sheriff from the movies. Together, they will undoubtedly stop some evil mastermind who is threatening Earth. The cast for “Knuckles” is pretty impressive, with Cary Elwes, Edi Patterson, Stockard Channing, Julian Barratt, Ellie Taylor and Kid Cudi appearing, along with, of course, Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and a new character voiced by Christopher Lloyd. Also, there’s some serious firepower behind the camera, with episodes directed by “Sonic the Hedgehog” filmmaker Jeff Fowler, cinematographer Brandon Trost and Lonely Island member Jorma Taccone each helming episodes. Honestly, we’re far more excited than we should be. And that’s okay. — DT

Elisabeth Moss in “The Veil.” (FX)

“The Veil” (FX) — April 30

Whether in TV or film, Stephen Knight is usually up to something interesting. He created the BBC historical hit “Peaky Blinders” and Apple’s wild, post-apocalyptic future drama “See.” In film, he’s written genre experiments like “Locke” and “Serenity,” as well as awards contenders like “Eastern Promises” and “Spencer.” A major throughline for all of those projects, diverse though they are in tone and material, is that he writes fascinating roles for actors. So naturally, we’re excited to see what he does when paired with generationally talented TV powerhouse Elisabeth Moss. The “Mad Men” and “Handmaid’s Tale” star will play a British spy tasked with determining if the woman under her protection is an infamous ISIS commander or an innocent refugee desperate to reunite with her daughter. — Haleigh Foutch

Enrique Arrizon and Camila Perez in “Acapulco.” (Apple TV+)

“Acapulco” Season 3 (Apple TV+) — May 1

Get ready to get back to Las Colinas! The Apple original comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez is back for a new chapter of laughs, drama and juicy mysteries. The next installment follows as older Maximo (Derbez) returns to the resort in the present-day, only to find that the place has changed significantly while younger Maximo (Enrique Arrizon) keeps climbing up the ladder at the hotel, at the expense of his relationships. Season 3 is set to welcome special guest stars Cristo Fernandez and Jaime Camil. If you haven’t jumped on the “Acapulco” train, you’re missing out on a fantastic show. — JAB

Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart in “Hacks.” (Max)

“Hacks” Season 3 (Max) — May 2

It’s about time we said welcome back to Deborah Vance. The Emmy award-winning comedy series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder is finally set to return for its third season, and we can’t wait to see what the cast and crew have coming. A trailer for the season features the core duo of Deborah (Smart) and Ava (Einbinder) reuniting after a long break. The sneak peek features hilarious hijinks for both leading ladies, while teasing a steamy romance for Deborah with special guest star Tony Goldwyn. We can’t wait to see what the new episodes have in store. — JAB

Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly in “Dark Matter” (Apple TV+)

“Dark Matter” (Apple TV+) — May 8

Apple TV+’s newest sci-fi adaptation places viewers in an unimaginable mind maze that asks: What if you entered an alternative version of your life? The unthinkable quickly becomes reality when professor and physicist Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton) is abducted while walking home and is plunged into a new version of his life, family and career. Despite his initial wonder and curiosity surrounding the situation, Jason mobilizes to reunite with his own family and put the balance of nature back into place. Jennifer Connelly also stars. — LS

“Love Undercover” cast member Jamie O’Hara (Peacock)

“Love Undercover” — May 9

Peacock is leaning even deeper into its unscripted dating show slate and we’re here for it. Joining the “Love Island” franchise and “Couple to Throuple” is “Love Undercover,” a new reality dating show aimed at helping international athletes find love — while being stripped of their fame. Once soccer stars from across the globe come to the U.S. to kickstart their dating journey, they must take on a new identity with less fame and fortune attached to it. As the men push themselves out of their comfort zone by dating a group of American women unaware of their true profession, their connections will be forced to withstand the truth as they unveil their real identities. — LS

Jacob Anderson in “Interview with the Vampire” (AMC)

“Interview With the Vampire” (AMC and AMC+) — May 12

The first season of AMC’s “Interview With the Vampire” series was an outstanding adaptation. Showrunner Rolin Jones gripped the dark heart of Anne Rice’s beloved paranormal universe and drank from it whole — the lavishness, seduction, sorrow, history, horniness — all of it. And then he made it something new, where each deviation somehow inched it closer to the thematic truth of the original. We can’t wait to see what Jones and his extraordinary cast (though sadly, without the electric Bailey Bass as Claudia) do next. Rice’s world is so rich, AMC could spin this series out forever, as long as they keep treating it with the equal-handed respect and reinvention that defined Season 1. — HF

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) bandages Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) hand in Season 3 of “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“Bridgerton” Season 3 Part 1 (Netflix) — May 16

The next installment of Shonda Rhimes’ “Bridgerton” series is getting the split-premiere treatment from Netflix, with Part 1 of Season 3 arriving May 16. Season 3 will bring the highly anticipated love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), based on Julia Quinn’s book, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton.” Penelope, who is the brains behind town gossip Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) also has some explaining to do to ex-best friend Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who knows her secret but has iced her out after Penelope spilled one of Eloise’s last season. Debuting this season is grownup Francesca Bridgerton (recast as Hannah Dodd). A whole new set of string songs awaits as most certainly do steamy scenes between lovers. — DG

Milli Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa in “Doctor Who.” (Laura Cornell/Bad Wold/BBC Studios)

“Doctor Who” Season 14 (Disney+) — May

The Doctor is in. After some fabulous Christmas specials at the end of last year, “Doctor Who” officially embarks on its 14th season, with Ncuti Gatwa as our new, utterly infectious Doctor and eight episodes of time-traveling, space-defying adventure. Russell T. Davies, who helped resurrect the series in 2005, is back as executive producer and showrunner, alongside an invigorated feel thanks to Gatwa’s performance and the fact that Disney is on board to co-produce (giving the show some much needed scope and scale.) Plus, there was the fascinating decision, during the Christmas specials, to make David Tennant stick around as another Doctor (will he make a return in these episodes, who is to say?). It’s a very exciting time for the beloved franchise, although there are some shake-ups incoming — don’t get too attached with the new companion, played by Millie Gibson, as she has already been replaced for Season 15 by “Andor” actor Varada Sethu. There’s been very little information about the replacement, but we can suspect some timey-wimey nonsense is definitely involved. — DT

Josh Brolin in “Outer Range.” (Prime Video)

“Outer Range” Season 2 (Prime Video) – May

Somehow, “Outer Range” has returned. One of the very best series of the streaming era, “Outer Range” mixed traditional western elements with science-fiction and fantasy tropes. The resulting series, walking a fine tonal tightrope, was emotionally engrossing and utterly captivating, with mysteries that could seemingly sustain season after season. But it was unclear how well the show was watched and then we just didn’t hear anything for a good, long while. Now, star Josh Brolin has confirmed that the show will return in May — more than two years after the original season ended. If you never saw the first season, it’s about a rancher (Brolin) whose life is thrown into chaos by the arrival of a mysterious stranger (Imogen Poots) and the discovery of a strange, bottomless hole on his property. By the end of the season, the stranger had been revealed to have a connection to the family and a number of other elements had been introduced, most too good to reveal here. If you haven’t watched it yet, there’s plenty of time to catch up on “Outer Range” before its long-awaited return. Yee-haw. — DT