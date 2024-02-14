Peacock is entering the “beautiful, rich family with a terrible secret” game with the first trailer for its upcoming miniseries, “Apples Never Fall.” The video was shown as part of NBCUniversal and Peacock’s day at the Television Critics Association’s 2024 winter tour.

“You can spend a lifetime with someone as a wife or as a mother, but you could never really know who they are,” Annette Bening, who portrays Joy Delaney, says in the trailer.

The video then cuts to a bloody bicycle and a news report that declares tennis professional Joy Delaney has gone missing. The rest of the trailer is filled with shots of Joy’s family looking alternatively conflicted, sad, furious and mysterious as well as images of broken tennis rackets and idyllic beaches.

“Secrets poison any family, and what you don’t know can hurt you,” Bening says in the final moments of the trailer. Watch the full video above.

Bening is just the tip of the stacked cast at the center of “Apples Never Fall.” Sam Neill (“Jurassic Park,” “The Hunt for Red October”) will portray Joy’s husband Stan. As for their children, Alison Brie (“Glow,” “Community”) plays Amy, Jake Lacy (“The Office,” “The White Lotus”) plays Troy, Conor Merrigan Turner (“Thai Cave Rescue”) plays Logan and Essie Randles (“Speedway”) plays Brooke. Additionally, Georgia Flood (“House Husbands,” “Wentworth”) plays Savannah, a stranger who unexpectedly comes to stay with Joy and Stan.

Based on the New York Times bestselling Liane Moriarty book of the same name, “Apples Never Fall” focuses on the seemingly perfect Delaney family. After professional tennis coaches Joy and Stan sell their tennis academy, they find themselves struggling to adjust to retirement. That changes one night when they take in Savannah, a wounded woman who knocks on their door one evening. That one decision sets off a chain of events that leads to the disappearance of Joy, forcing their four adult children to reexamine their parents’ lives.

The seven-episode series will be written, showrun and executive produced by Melanie Marnich. Additionally, David Heyman, Gregory Jacobs, Moriarty, Bening, Joe Hortua, Albert Page and Jillian Share will executive produce. Chris Sweeney will also EP as well as direct four episodes in the series. All episodes will launch March 14 on Peacock.

Watch the first trailer in the video above.