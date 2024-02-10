‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Jessica Capshaw Sets Return for Season 20

Dr. Arizona Robbins is scrubbing back into “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Actress Jessica Capshaw is set to reprise the role of the beloved doctor in Season 20 of the ABC medical drama, the network announced Saturday ahead of its presentation at the Television Critics Association 2024 Winter Press Tour.

Capshaw will return as a guest star, almost six years since her last appearance on the Season 14 finale. Capshaw’s Arizona was written off the show after moving to New York and reconnecting with her ex-wife Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez). Details on what brings the pediatric surgeon back to Grey Sloan Memorial are being kept under wraps, along with how many episodes she is expected to appear in this season.

The network also confirmed the return of Alex Landi, who will reprise his role as Dr. Nico Kim, a former love interest of Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli); and announced new guest stars Natalie Morales and Freddy Miyares.

Morales will play Monica Beltran, a pediatric surgeon whose pragamtism and level-headedness have made her one of the best in her field. A character description provided by the network adds, “her willingness to push boundaries can be admirable and aggravating, but it’s always aimed at providing top-quality care to her patients.” Morales was recently seen in the third season of “The Morning Show,” along with the Hulu film “Plan B,” which also served as her directorial debut.

Miyares joins the cast in a recurring role as Dorian, “an intelligent, warm and likable patient who is involved in a serious accident and is struggling with his future.” Miyares was most recently seen in the Max limited series “DMZ.”

Since “Grey’s,” Capshaw was on the hit Hulu series “Tell Me Lie.” Other credits include “The Practice,” the Netflix holiday film “Holidate,” “The L Word” and more. Dr. Arizona Robbins is remembered as one of the medical drama’s most groundbreaking LGBTQ+ characters in its history.

Landi is best known for his role on “Grey’s.” The role marked the show’s first male LGBTQ+ surgeon as well as the first male surgeon of Asian descent.

“Grey’s Anatomy” returns for Season 20 on Thursday, March 14 on ABC.