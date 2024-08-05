‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 5 Trailer Previews Horrific Train Derailment: ‘Dispatch, We Have a Problem’ | Video

The Season 5 premiere of “9-1-1: Lone Star” promises an epic disaster to kick off the Fox series’ return: A train full of toxic chemicals crashes, leading to a “poison cloud of death,” as dispatch tells the rattled firefighters of the 126 in the trailer that Fox shared on Monday.

Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), channels Tom Hanks in “Apollo 13,” when he says, “Dispatch, we have a problem,” after seeing that passengers who survived the crash are bleeding from their eyes and mouth.

The multi-episode arc puts both Strand’s firefighters and Captain Tommy Vega’s paramedics team in danger. (Watch the trailer in the video above.)

Meanwhile, Judd (Jim Parrack) resigns to take care of his recently handicapped son Wyatt (Jackson Pace). As was previously reported, Sierra McClain, the actress who has played Judd’s wife for four seasons, will not be returning for Season 5. Her departure has sparked speculation that Season 5 may be the final one for the “9-1-1” spinoff.

In another ongoing story arc, newly married T.K. (Ronen Rubenstein) and Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) investigate the shocking murder of Carlos’ father Gabriel Reyes (Benito Martinez), who was a Texas Ranger.

Rubenstein told TheWrap in May that the Season 4 finale twist caught the entire cast by surprise: “No one saw that coming with Gabriel. Even when you’re the one on screen, they still manage to shock the actors every single time… That was really a hard one to swallow.”

The series returns at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 and will usher in Fox’s new first responder series, “Rescue: HI-Surf,” which debuts in its regular time slot at 9 p.m.

“Lone Star” is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray, Angela Bassett, Rob Lowe, Carly Soteras and Wolfe Coleman are executive producers.