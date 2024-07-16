Fox Sets Fall Premiere Dates for ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ ‘The Masked Singer’

Fox has set its 2024-2025 fall schedule, which includes premiere dates for new and returning scripted, unscripted and animation series, including “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “The Masked Singer.”

The season will kick off with the premiere of the animated comedy “Universal Basic Guys” on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the return of “Bob’s Burgers” Season 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET and “The Great North” at 9 p.m. ET.

On Sept. 22, “Universal Basic Guys” will move to the 9 p.m. time slot and “Bob’s Burgers” will move to the 10 p.m. ET timeslot to make way for the premiere of John Wells’ and Matt Kester’s Hawaii-set lifeguard drama “Rescue: HI-Surf” at 8 p.m. ET.

Season 5 of “9-1-1: Lone Star” premieres on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by “Rescue: HI-Surf” at 9 p.m. ET and the new murder mystery series “Murder in a Small Town” will have a special 90-minute premiere on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

The series, which stars Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk and is based on he Edgar Award-winning, nine-book “Karl Alberg” series by L.R. Wright, will then move to its regular 9 p.m. ET timeslot starting Oct. 1 following the Season 2 premiere of crime anthology series “Accused,” featuring Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Michael Chiklis, Taylor Schilling, Justin Chambers, Danny Pino and Nick Cannon.

“The Masked Singer” returns for its twelfth season on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Season 2 premiere of the Rob Lowe-led game show “The Floor” at 9 p.m. ET.

Gordon Ramsey returns to “Hell’s Kitchen,” which will debut its Season 23 premiere on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Season 3 premiere of Joel McHale’s “Crime Scene Kitchen” at 9 p.m. ET.

Fox’s Animation Domination Block premieres Sept. 29 with “The Simpsons” Season 36 at 8 p.m. ET, “Universal Basic Guys” at 8:30 p.m. ET, “Bob’s Burgers” at 9 p.m. ET and “Krapopolis” at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Additional series set to premiere in the 2024-2025 season include dramas “Alert: Missing Persons Unit,” “The Cleaning Lady” and “Doc”; comedies “Animal Control, Family Guy, Going Dutch, The Great North and Grimsburg; and unscriped series “Extracted,” “LEGO Masters,” “LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular,” “Next Level Chef,” “The Real Full Monty” and “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”