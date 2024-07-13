CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates for ‘NCIS,’ ‘Origins’ Spin-Off, ‘Matlock’ and More

CBS has set its fall premiere date for “NCIS,” its prequel series “NCIS: Origins” and the Kathy Bates-led “Matlock,” among others.

The network kicks off its fall schedule with the “Survivor” Season 47 premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 18, giving fans a taste of their favorite unscripted programming as “The Amazing Race” is held until the spring.

Ahead of its premiere week in mid-October, CBS will give viewers a sneak peek of its fall lineup with the “Matlock” series premiere on Sunday, Sept. 22, which will eventually move to Thursdays from 9-10 p.m., as well as “The Summit,” which sirs its first episode on Sunday, Sept. 29 before transitioning to air Wednesdays from 9:30-11 p.m.

It won’t be until Monday, Oct. 14 that the “NCIS” Season 22 premiere and “NCIS: Origins,” starring Austin Stowell as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, will debut. On Tuesday, Oct. 15, “FBI,” “FBI: International” and “FBI: Most Wanted” return for their respective seasons.

“Matlock” will pick up with its second episode on Thursday, Oct. 17. That night also hosts the debuts of “Young Sheldon” spin-off series “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” “Ghosts” Season 4 and “Elsbeth” Season 2.

New series “Poppa’s House” and “NCIS: Origins” debut on Monday, Oct. 21 alongside “The Neighborhood” Season 7 and “NCIS,” while “Tracker” Season 2 and “The Equalizer” Season 5 return on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Read the full CBS premiere schedule below:

Wednesday, Sept. 18

8-10 p.m. – “Survivor” Season 47 premiere (regular 8-9:30 p.m. timeslot begins Wednesday, Sept. 25)

Saturday, Sept. 21

9-11 p.m. – “48 Hours” Season 37 premiere (regular 10-11 p.m. timeslot begins Saturday, Sept. 28.)

Sunday, Sept. 22

7-8 p.m. – “60 Minutes” Season 57 premiere

8-9 p.m. – “Matlock” (regular 9-10 p.m. Thursday timeslot begins Oct. 17)

Sunday, Sept. 29

7-7:30 p.m. ET – NFL on CBS doubleheader

7:30-9 p.m.ET/7-8:30 p.m. PT – “60 Minutes” (90-minute episode)

9-10:30 p.m. ET/8:30-10 p.m. PT – “The Summit” (Regular 9:30-11 p.m. Wednesday timeslot begins Oct. 16)

10:30-11:30 p.m. ET/10-11 p.m. PT – “Big Brother”

Sunday, Oct. 6

7-8 p.m. – NFL on CBS doubleheader

8-10 p.m. – American Music Awards (AMAs)

10-11 p.m. – “Big Brother”

Wednesday, Oct. 9

8-9:30 p.m. – “Survivor”

9:30-11 p.m. – “The Summit” (Encore of premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 10

8-9 p.m. – “Big Brother”

9-10 p.m. – “Matlock” (Encore of premiere)

10-11 p.m. – “Elsbeth” (Rerun)

Sunday, Oct. 13

7-8:30 p.m. PT – “60 Minutes” (90-minute episode)

8:30-10 p.m. – “Big Brother” season finale

CBS Premiere Week

Monday, Oct. 14

8-9 p.m. – “NCIS” Season 22 premiere (regular 9-10 p.m. timeslot begins Monday, Oct. 21.)

9-11 p.m. “NCIS: Origins” premiere (regular 10-11 p.m. timeslot begins Monday, Oct. 21.)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

8-9 p.m. – “FBI” Season 7 premire

9-10 p.m. – “FBI: International” Season 4 premiere

10-11 p.m. – “FBI: Most Wanted” Season 6 premiere

Wednesday, Oct. 16

8-9:30 p.m. – “Survivor”

9:30-11 p.m. – “The Summit” Episode 2

Thursday, Oct. 17

8-8:30 p.m. – “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” premiere

8:30-9 p.m. “Ghosts” Season 4 premiere

9-10 p.m. – “Matlock” Episode 2

10-11 p.m. “Elsbeth” Season 2 premiere

Friday, Oct. 18

8-9 p.m. – “S.W.A.T.” Season 8 premire

9-10 p.m. – “Fire Country” Season 3 premiere

10-11 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” Season 14 return

Monday, Oct. 21

8-8:30 p.m. – “The Neighborhood” Season 7 premiere

8:30-9 p.m. “Poppa’s House” premiere

9-10 p.m. – “NCIS”

10-11 p.m. “NCIS: Origins”

Sunday, Oct. 27