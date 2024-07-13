CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates for ‘NCIS,’ ‘Origins’ Spin-Off, ‘Matlock’ and More

“Survivor” opens the network’s fall season in September while the “Young Sheldon” Georgie and Mandy spin-off and “Tracker” debut in October

Kathy Bates in "Matlock" (CBS)
Kathy Bates in "Matlock" (CBS)

CBS has set its fall premiere date for “NCIS,” its prequel series “NCIS: Origins” and the Kathy Bates-led “Matlock,” among others.

The network kicks off its fall schedule with the “Survivor” Season 47 premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 18, giving fans a taste of their favorite unscripted programming as “The Amazing Race” is held until the spring.

Ahead of its premiere week in mid-October, CBS will give viewers a sneak peek of its fall lineup with the “Matlock” series premiere on Sunday, Sept. 22, which will eventually move to Thursdays from 9-10 p.m., as well as “The Summit,” which sirs its first episode on Sunday, Sept. 29 before transitioning to air Wednesdays from 9:30-11 p.m.

CSI: Vegas, NCIS: Hawai'i
Read Next
CBS Bosses Explain ‘NCIS:Hawai’i’ and ‘CSI: Vegas’ Cancellations

It won’t be until Monday, Oct. 14 that the “NCIS” Season 22 premiere and “NCIS: Origins,” starring Austin Stowell as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, will debut. On Tuesday, Oct. 15, “FBI,” “FBI: International” and “FBI: Most Wanted” return for their respective seasons.

“Matlock” will pick up with its second episode on Thursday, Oct. 17. That night also hosts the debuts of “Young Sheldon” spin-off series “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” “Ghosts” Season 4 and “Elsbeth” Season 2.

New series “Poppa’s House” and “NCIS: Origins” debut on Monday, Oct. 21 alongside “The Neighborhood” Season 7 and “NCIS,” while “Tracker” Season 2 and “The Equalizer” Season 5 return on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Read the full CBS premiere schedule below:

Wednesday, Sept. 18

  • 8-10 p.m. – “Survivor” Season 47 premiere (regular 8-9:30 p.m. timeslot begins Wednesday, Sept. 25)

Saturday, Sept. 21

  • 9-11 p.m. – “48 Hours” Season 37 premiere (regular 10-11 p.m. timeslot begins Saturday, Sept. 28.)

Sunday, Sept. 22

  • 7-8 p.m. – “60 Minutes” Season 57 premiere
  • 8-9 p.m. – “Matlock” (regular 9-10 p.m. Thursday timeslot begins Oct. 17)

Sunday, Sept. 29

  • 7-7:30 p.m. ET – NFL on CBS doubleheader
  • 7:30-9 p.m.ET/7-8:30 p.m. PT – “60 Minutes” (90-minute episode)
  • 9-10:30 p.m. ET/8:30-10 p.m. PT – “The Summit” (Regular 9:30-11 p.m. Wednesday timeslot begins Oct. 16)
  • 10:30-11:30 p.m. ET/10-11 p.m. PT – “Big Brother”

Sunday, Oct. 6

  • 7-8 p.m. – NFL on CBS doubleheader
  • 8-10 p.m. – American Music Awards (AMAs)
  • 10-11 p.m. – “Big Brother”

Wednesday, Oct. 9

  • 8-9:30 p.m. – “Survivor”
  • 9:30-11 p.m. – “The Summit” (Encore of premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 10

  • 8-9 p.m. – “Big Brother”
  • 9-10 p.m. – “Matlock” (Encore of premiere)
  • 10-11 p.m. – “Elsbeth” (Rerun)

Sunday, Oct. 13

  • 7-8:30 p.m. PT – “60 Minutes” (90-minute episode)
  • 8:30-10 p.m. – “Big Brother” season finale

CBS Premiere Week

Monday, Oct. 14

  • 8-9 p.m. – “NCIS” Season 22 premiere (regular 9-10 p.m. timeslot begins Monday, Oct. 21.)
  • 9-11 p.m. “NCIS: Origins” premiere (regular 10-11 p.m. timeslot begins Monday, Oct. 21.)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

  • 8-9 p.m. – “FBI” Season 7 premire
  • 9-10 p.m. – “FBI: International” Season 4 premiere
  • 10-11 p.m. – “FBI: Most Wanted” Season 6 premiere

Wednesday, Oct. 16

  • 8-9:30 p.m. – “Survivor”
  • 9:30-11 p.m. – “The Summit” Episode 2

Thursday, Oct. 17

  • 8-8:30 p.m. – “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” premiere
  • 8:30-9 p.m. “Ghosts” Season 4 premiere
  • 9-10 p.m. – “Matlock” Episode 2
  • 10-11 p.m. “Elsbeth” Season 2 premiere

Friday, Oct. 18

  • 8-9 p.m. – “S.W.A.T.” Season 8 premire
  • 9-10 p.m. – “Fire Country” Season 3 premiere
  • 10-11 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” Season 14 return

Monday, Oct. 21

  • 8-8:30 p.m. – “The Neighborhood” Season 7 premiere
  • 8:30-9 p.m. “Poppa’s House” premiere
  • 9-10 p.m. – “NCIS”
  • 10-11 p.m. “NCIS: Origins”

Sunday, Oct. 27

  • 7-7:30 p.m. ET – NFL on CBS doubleheader
  • 7:30-8:30 p.m. ET/7-8 p.m. PT – “60 Minutes”
  • 8:30-9:30 p.m. ET/8-9 p.m. PT – “Tracker” Season 2 premiere (Regular 8-9 p.m. timeslot begins Sunday, Nov. 3)
  • 9:30-10:30 p.m. ET/9-10 p.m. PT – “The Equalizer” Season 5 premiere (Regular 9-10 p.m. timeslot begins Sunday, Nov. 3)
911-abbott-elementary-abc
Read Next
ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for '9-1-1,' 'Abbott Elementary'

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.