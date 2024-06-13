The “9-1-1” Season 7 finale reached nearly 10 million viewers within a week of viewing, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The finale episode, which initially aired on May 30, drew 9.59 million total viewers and scored a 2.05 rating in the key demo among adults 18-49 after seven days of viewing across ABC, Hulu and digital platforms, according to live-plus-seven-day Nielsen figures and internal viewing data. The finale led “9-1-1” to hit its best multiplatform viewership, in both total and demo, since April.

Overall, the Season 7 finale scored the biggest demo audience broadcast TV has seen since last May, when “9-1-1” aired its Season 6 finale on Fox. Averaging a live-plus-seven-day rating of 0.83 for the season, “9-1-1” is tied for first as most-watched primetime drama among adults 18-49.

When looking at live-plus-seven-day viewing on ABC alone, the “9-1-1” Season 7 finale scored 6.91 million total viewers — up 33% from its live-plus-same-day viewership of 5.20 million — and a 0.90 rating — a 48% uptick from its initial live-plus-same-day rating of 0.61.

The Thursday drama lineup also saw the Season 20 finale of “Grey’s Anatomy” reach 7.23 million viewers after a week of viewing, marking its biggest audience since April 4 of this year. The “Grey’s” finale also scored a 1.82 rating, according to live-plus-seven-day figures, marking its best performance since May 2.

As fans said goodbye to “Station 19,” the series finale scored 6.02 million — its biggest audience since the season premiere in March — and drew a rating of 1.23 — the highest rating “Station 19” has seen since April 11 of this year.

Overall, ABC closed out the 2023-24 broadcast season as the No. 1 most-watched entertainment network among adults 18-49 — excluding sports — for the fifth consecutive season with a live-plus-seven-day average rating of 0.47. ABC now holds the longest winning streak on record, as well as longest consecutive streak since Fox won from the 2005-06 season through the 2011-12 season.

ABC is also home to four of the Top 10 most-watched programs among adults 18-49 in live-plus-seven-day-viewing, including “9-1-1,” which sits tied at No. 3 with a rating of 0.83, “The Bachelor,” which scored sixth place with a 0.82 rating, “The Golden Bachelor,” which sits tied at No. 7 with a 0.80 rating, and “Grey’s Anatomy,” which comes in at tenth place with an average rating of 0.77.