That’s the sound of the police! No, but really, Ryan Murphy’s first responder drama “9-1-1” is pulling back into Station 118 for Season 8.

The series explores the “high-pressure experiences of first responders — including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers — who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping conditions,” according to ABC’s description of the series.

In the midst of that, “the emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from the real lives of first responders who regularly face situations that are often unpredictable, intense and uplifting at the same time.”

This next season, the second to air on ABC after the series was dropped by Fox, will kick off with the team fighting off a dangerous swarm of bees. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “9-1-1” Season 8 premiere?

“9-1-1” Season 8 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 26, on ABC at 8 p.m. EST. New episodes will air weekly on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST. New episodes will also land on Disney-owned streamers Hulu and Disney+ the day after it airs on ABC.

Are new episodes of “9-1-1” Season 8 streaming?

The episode release schedule for “9-1-1” Season 8 so far:

While there are no confirmed details about the number of episodes for Season 8, check out the episode release schedule so far.

Season 8, Episode 1: “Buzzkill” — Thursday, Sept. 26

Season 8, Episode 2: “When the Boeing Gets Tough …” — Thursday, Oct. 3

Season 8, Episode 3: “Final Approach” — Thursday, Oct. 10

Who is in the “9-1-1” Season 8 cast?

The “9-1-1” Season 8 cast includes Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Reis as Harry Grant, Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Tommy Kinard and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

Watch the “9-1-1” Season 8 trailer below: