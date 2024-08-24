9 Shows Like ‘9-1-1’ to Watch While You Wait for Season 8

If you’re missing the heroics of “9-1-1” characters Buck, Bobby, Chim and Hen and the rest of the 118, here are some similar first responder shows that might fill the void until the Sept. 26 premiere of Season 8.
Among them, the spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star,” great ’90s series “Third Watch” and classic ’70s to-the-rescue show “Emergency!” Here’s why they’re worth your time and where you can stream them.
“9-1-1: Lone Star”
If you’re a “9-1-1” fan and haven’t yet taken the trip down south to its Texas-based spinoff, you’re in for a delightfully chaotic treat. “9-1-1: Lone Star” stars TV legend Rob Lowe as fire captain Owen Strand, who moves from New York City to Austin, Texas, with his son TK (Ronen Rubinstein) to take over command of the firehouse 126. Throughout its first four seasons, the crew of firefighters, paramedics and police officers have battled coyotes, tornadoes and polar vortexes, while also facing life-altering personal crises and plenty of soapy twists. From “9-1-1” masterminds Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, you could call “Lone Star” the flagship’s at-times messier Southern cousin. The show has been on a long hiatus because of the Hollywood double strike, but is set to return for Season 5 on Fox this fall. Its future beyond that remains uncertain, but here’s hoping it joins its sibling show on ABC if Fox is ready to say goodbye as well. — Jose Alejandro Bastidas
Where to stream it: Hulu
“Chicago Fire”
The One Chicago franchise knows a thing or two about navigating tragedies, but flagship series “Chicago Fire” is the first responder show that started it all. The cast of characters that populate firehouse 51 has changed significantly through 12 seasons, but the mission remains the same: to protect and serve the citizens of Chicago from catastrophe, fiery or otherwise. If the “9-1-1” bug has you looking for a new broadcast franchise to sink into, “Chicago Fire” is a great way to start this Dick Wolf-produced saga. — JAB
Where to stream it: Peacock.
“Station 19”
Before “9-1-1” made the move to ABC, “Station 19” kept viewers on their toes with plenty of first responder drama and unbelievable rescues. The “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off, which ended with Season 7 this spring, followed the firefighters of the titular fire station as they juggled their dangerous day jobs and messy personal lives. Frequent crossovers with “Grey’s” kept the show very close to its flagship show, but it still stood on its own as a heartfelt exploration of the lengths first responders will go through to protect and honor the communities they serve. Now’s your chance to catch up on the entire series from the start, and see why “Station 19” fans continue to strive for more stories about these beloved characters. — JAB
Where to stream it: Hulu
“SkyMed”
This series follows the triumphs, heartbreaks and tribulations of budding nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in remote Northern Canada. Aaron Ashmore’s character Wheezer tells a newcomer to expect “dust-ups, hook-ups, break-ups, drunk-ups, throw-ups… Tonally, it’s very similar to “9-1-1,” with a diverse young cast that’s easy on the eyes, ample camaraderie at the station, and pop songs setting the mood. — Sharon Knolle
Where to stream it: Paramount+
“Third Watch”
It was (nearly always) non-stop action on this NBC classic, which ran from 1999 to 2005: The stunt coordinator was nominated three times for an Emmy. The cast boasted future “Grey’s Anatomy” star Kim Raver, Bobby Cannavale, Molly Price and Skipp Sudduth as first responders working the 3 p.m. to midnight shift in Chicago. Nostalgia points to series creators Edward Allen Bernero and John Wells for giving the squad a Dalmatian named “Mantooth,” a reference to the star of the ’70s series “Emergency!” — SK
Where to stream it: Tubi or Roku Channel
“ER”
Most of the action in this landmark NBC series takes place in the hospital, but there are a few standout episodes where characters jump into action while off-duty: In 1995’s “Hell and High Water,” Doug Ross (George Clooney) — who’s on his way to a formal event and is in a tuxedo — comes to the rescue of a young boy (Erik Van Detten) stuck in a tunnel with rising water. And in the 1997 episode “The Long Way Around,” nurse Carol Hathaway (Julianna Margulies) becomes a hostage in a convenience store robbery and does an impromptu tracheotomy on one of the robbers (guest star Ewan McGregor). — SK
Where to stream it: Hulu, Max, Max Amazon Channel
“Rescue 911”
This docuseries used footage of real rescues, presented with appropriate gravity by host William Shatner. In the first episode, a daredevil wing walker is left dangling from a plane, which makes landing impossible. (A very similar rescue was done on “9-1-1” in episode 11 of Season 3 when a skydiving coach is knocked unconscious mid-flight.) — SK
Where to stream it: Pluto TV
“Emergency!”
Randolph Mantooth and Kevin Tighe starred as John Gage and Roy DeSoto, respectively, Los Angeles firefighters serving in LAPD’s newly created Paramedical Rescue Service. The situations they were called in for include a dangerously infectious monkey (23 years before the movie “Outbreak”) and a gunman shooting up the ER. Through this semi-documentary series, Gen Xers also earned valuable lessons, such as why it’s a bad idea to eat two raw loaves of bread dough. — SK
Where to stream it: Philo
The Responder
Martin Freeman stars as Liverpool-based first responder Chris Carson in this BBC One series: His prone-to-violence character has recently been demoted from inspector to thankless night shifts when the series begins. And does he, like most of the “9-1-1” characters have a complicated and traumatic backstory? Yes, yes he does. It’s based on the real life experiences of Tony Schumacher, a former Merseyside Police officer. — SK
Where to stream it: BritBox
