9 Shows Like ‘9-1-1’ to Watch While You Wait for Season 8

If you’re missing the heroics of “9-1-1” characters Buck, Bobby, Chim and Hen and the rest of the 118, here are some similar first responder shows that might fill the void until the Sept. 26 premiere of Season 8.

Among them, the spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star,” great ’90s series “Third Watch” and classic ’70s to-the-rescue show “Emergency!” Here’s why they’re worth your time and where you can stream them.

Rob Lowe, Jim Parrack and Gina Torres on “911: Lone Star” (CREDIT: Fox) “9-1-1: Lone Star” If you’re a “9-1-1” fan and haven’t yet taken the trip down south to its Texas-based spinoff, you’re in for a delightfully chaotic treat. “9-1-1: Lone Star” stars TV legend Rob Lowe as fire captain Owen Strand, who moves from New York City to Austin, Texas, with his son TK (Ronen Rubinstein) to take over command of the firehouse 126. Throughout its first four seasons, the crew of firefighters, paramedics and police officers have battled coyotes, tornadoes and polar vortexes, while also facing life-altering personal crises and plenty of soapy twists. From “9-1-1” masterminds Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, you could call “Lone Star” the flagship’s at-times messier Southern cousin. The show has been on a long hiatus because of the Hollywood double strike, but is set to return for Season 5 on Fox this fall. Its future beyond that remains uncertain, but here’s hoping it joins its sibling show on ABC if Fox is ready to say goodbye as well. — Jose Alejandro Bastidas Where to stream it: Hulu

Chicago Fire (CREDIT: NBC) “Chicago Fire” The One Chicago franchise knows a thing or two about navigating tragedies, but flagship series “Chicago Fire” is the first responder show that started it all. The cast of characters that populate firehouse 51 has changed significantly through 12 seasons, but the mission remains the same: to protect and serve the citizens of Chicago from catastrophe, fiery or otherwise. If the “9-1-1” bug has you looking for a new broadcast franchise to sink into, “Chicago Fire” is a great way to start this Dick Wolf-produced saga. — JAB Where to stream it: Peacock. Jaina Lee Ortiz in “Station 19.” (Disney/Chris Haston) “Station 19” Before “9-1-1” made the move to ABC, “Station 19” kept viewers on their toes with plenty of first responder drama and unbelievable rescues. The “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off, which ended with Season 7 this spring, followed the firefighters of the titular fire station as they juggled their dangerous day jobs and messy personal lives. Frequent crossovers with “Grey’s” kept the show very close to its flagship show, but it still stood on its own as a heartfelt exploration of the lengths first responders will go through to protect and honor the communities they serve. Now’s your chance to catch up on the entire series from the start, and see why “Station 19” fans continue to strive for more stories about these beloved characters. — JAB Where to stream it: Hulu