Sebastian Stan Transforms in A24’s ‘A Different Man’ Trailer | Video

Get ready to see Sebastian Stan as you’ve never seen him before.

In A24’s “A Different Man,” which premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, Stan plays a man born with neurofibromatosis, who undergoes a procedure which makes him look traditionally “normal,” and who becomes unhealthily obsessed with a man who looks like his former self (Adam Pearson). Watch the brand-new trailer below.

https://youtu.be/_9CmC5Rmsdw

After Sundance, the film, which also stars Renate Reinsve and Owen Kline, went on to screen at the Berlin International Film Festival where Sebastian won the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance. It also played at the New Directors/New Films festival at the Film Society of Lincoln Center in New York.

“A Different Man,” which is perhaps the only film to comfortably be described as “The Elephant Man” meets “What About Bob?,” was warmly received out of Sundance, with our own review describing it as “a fascinating exploration of humanity” and “a rollicking ride worth experiencing.”

The film was directed by Aaron Schimberg. This is his third movie; his last was 2018’s “Chained for Life,” which also featured Pearson as a disfigured actor who stuggles to connect with his co-star (Jess Weixler).

Stan also starred in “The Apprentice,” the controversial Donald Trump biopic that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is still awaiting distribution. (It co-stars Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova.) He will return to the role that made him a household name, as Bucky aka the Winter Solider, in Marvel’s bad guy team-up movie “Thunderbolts.” It’s out next summer.

“A Different Man” will make you feel all sorts of ways, when it opens theatrically on September 20.