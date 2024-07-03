Mia Goth is the star of A24’s latest Ti West horror flick “MaXXXine,” a lurid and murderous look at an adult film star who finally gets her break as a Hollywood actress following the events of “X” (2022) and its prequel “Pearl” (also 2022).

The slasher film is written and directed by West and serves as the third and final installment in the filmmaker’s “X” horror trilogy. This time around, West brings moviegoers to the porn industry’s late-20th century heyday where viewers meet Maxine, whose bloody past is soon revealed through the murders of a mysterious killer.

The film comes out on Friday. Here’s everything you need to know about the anticipated sequel and how to watch it.

When does “MaXXXine” come out?

“MaXXXine” hits theaters on Friday, July 5.

Is “MaXXXine” streaming or in theaters?

“MaXXXine” will land in theaters on Friday, July 5. Upon release the film will be playing exclusively in theaters, but “MaXXXine” will eventually be streaming on Max as part of A24’s new multiyear deal with the streamer. We’ll update this post when a streaming release date is announced, but it will likely hit sometime around November.

Check out the links below for showtimes for “MaXXXine”:

What is “MaXXXine” about?

Here’s A24’s description of “MaXXXine”:

In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

Who is in the “MaXXXine” cast?

The cast of “MaXXXine” includes Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannvale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon.

Watch the trailer for “MaXXXine” below.

