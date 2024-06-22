A24’s “MaXXXine” is nearly here.

The film, once again directed by Ti West and starring Mia Goth in the title role, concludes the trilogy that began with “X” in 2022 and continued with the prequel “Pearl” (released the same year). And for a relatively low-budget horror movie, it is easily one of the most anticipated movies of the summer.

If you’re unfamiliar with the “X” saga or just want to know more about one of the summer’s most buzzed-about horror movies, read on to find out everything we know about “MaXXXine.”

When is the release date?

“MaXXXine” roars into theaters on July 5, 2024. Celebrate America’s birthday and then head to the theater the next day for some real fireworks.

Who’s in the cast?

In addition to Goth, the cast features Elizabeth Debicki as a film director; Moses Sumney as her BFF, who works at the video store beneath her crummy apartment; Michelle Monaghan and Bobby Cannavale as detectives investigating a series of murders; Halsey as a fellow adult entertainer; Giancarlo Esposito as her protective agent; Lily Collins as a young movie star; Sophie Thatcher as a make-up effects artist; and Kevin Bacon as a sleazy private detective.

What’s it about?

“MaXXXine” takes place after the events of “X.” It’s the mid-1980s in Los Angeles, which isn’t the safest place to be even before a series of grisly killings murderers attributed to the Night Stalker, a serial killer and sex offender that terrorized the city. When these murders start to zero in on Maxine, as she is on the cusp of her big breakthrough, she is forced to take matters into her own hands.

Is it based on a true story?

It is not, although it weaves in the story of the Night Stalker, and contemporaneous news reports, into the very fictional, meta-movie narrative.

How does it connect to “X” and “Pearl?”

“MaXXXine” is the direct sequel to “X,” so re-watching the original film wouldn’t be a bad idea before you head to the new movie. “Pearl” was a prequel that followed the old lady killer from “X,” as she maneuvers her own mental instability circa World War I. “Pearl” really is the outlier in the franchise, but still very much worth your time if you want the complete saga.

What’s up with the Bates Motel?

There’s a moment in the trailer (see below) that has everyone talking – it involves Maxine showing up at the Bates Motel and looking up at the creaky old home on top of the hill. Is she seeing Mrs. Bates, the mummified remains of Norman Bates’ mother? Or Pearl, the psychotic old lady who terrorized Maxine and her friends? And what’s up with that scene in general? (Just for context, “MaXXXine” is set just two years after “Psycho II” was released, which was shot at the old locations on the Universal lot.) We can’t stay much, except that Maxine is filming her legitimate movie on the same lot (the production actually filmed on both the Warner Bros. and Universal lots).

Can you still get tickets to the premiere?

The premiere for “MaXXXine” is taking place Monday, June 24, in Los Angeles. There’s a chance you could get tickets (they’re giving some away via the A24 fan club AAA24), but it’s a safer bet to just get tickets to the movie for your local bijou – visit A24’s link for tickets to find it near you.

Watch the trailer