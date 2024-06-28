‘A Family Affair’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Rom-Com?

You’re never really supposed to mix business and pleasure, but what happens when your mother mixes your business and her pleasure? “A Family Affair” is here to show you.

The new Netflix film, now streaming, tells the story of Zara, who work for a nightmare movie star boss. When she catches her mom in bed with said boss, she immediately freaks out, and does her best to deter the relationship.

Directed by Richard Lagravenese, “A Family Affair” has a pretty stacked cast, and you’ll definitely recognize most of the faces on your screen. But just in case, we’ve rounded them all up for you.

Meet the cast of “A Family Affair” below.