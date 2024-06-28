‘A Family Affair’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Rom-Com?

You’re never really supposed to mix business and pleasure, but what happens when your mother mixes your business and her pleasure? “A Family Affair” is here to show you.
The new Netflix film, now streaming, tells the story of Zara, who work for a nightmare movie star boss. When she catches her mom in bed with said boss, she immediately freaks out, and does her best to deter the relationship.
Directed by Richard Lagravenese, “A Family Affair” has a pretty stacked cast, and you’ll definitely recognize most of the faces on your screen. But just in case, we’ve rounded them all up for you.
Meet the cast of “A Family Affair” below.
Chris Cole (Zac Efron) — Chris Cole is your stereotypical egotistic movie star, and Zara’s boss. He’s played by real life movie star Zac Efron, who most recently starred in “Ricky Stanicky” and “The Iron Claw.”
Brooke Harwood (Nicole Kidman) — Brooke Harwood is Zara’s mom, who happens to fall for Chris Cole. She really needs no introduction or background, because she’s played by household name Nicole Kidman.
Zara Ford (Joey King) — Zara is the heart of “A Family Affair,” just trying to figure out what she wants to do. She’s played by Netflix staple Joey King, who previously starred in the streamer’s “Kissing Booth” films. Most recently, she starred opposite Logan Lerman in Hulu’s “We Were the Lucky Ones.”
Leila Ford (Kathy Bates) — Leila Ford is Zara’s grandmother and Brooke’s mother-in-law. Like Kidman, she really needs no introduction, because she’s played by legendary actress Kathy Bates.
Genie (Liza Koshy) — Genie is Zara’s best friend and shoulder to lean on. She’s played by comedian Liza Koshy, who previously starred in Netflix’s films “Players” and “Work It.”
Stella (Sherry Cola) — Stella is a friend of Zara’s who is a writer, and is looking to break into Hollywood. Zara is hoping to recruit her to rewrite a terrible script starring her boss. Stella’s played by “Joy Ride” and “Good Trouble” star and comedia Sherry Cola.
Leave a Reply