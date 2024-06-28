Family drama is messy, but at least in the case of “A Family Affair,” it comes with a pretty stacked soundtrack backing up the mess.

Now streaming on Netflix, and directed by Richard LaGravenese, “A Family Affair” tells the story of Zara (Joey King), a young assistant to movie star Chris Cole (Zac Efron). He’s a horrible boss to her, especially when he quietly starts up a romantic relationship with her mom, Brooke (Nicole Kidman).

Having seen firsthand how he treats women, Zara is determined to break them up, until she realizes that maybe he’s changing for the better. Maybe.

You’ll definitely recognize the faces among the cast of “A Family Affair,” with Kathy Bates, Sherry Cola and Liza Koshy appearing alongside the core three, but you’ll also recognize a whole lot of the voices on the soundtrack. (Sadly no, Zac Efron does not flex his vocal chops in this).

Here are all the songs in “A Family Affair,” plus who sings them.

“I’m Your Man” by Wham!

“Feather” by Sabrina Carpenter

“It’s Been a Little Heavy Lately” by Joesef

“Believe” by Cher

“Disco Man” by Remi Wolf

“fuck, i’m lonely” by Lauv feat. Anne-Marie

“Dreaming” by Blondie

“Don’t Wanna” by HAIM

“Rose Colored Lenses” by Miley Cyrus

“Stop This Flame” by Celeste

“In The Neighborhood” by The Lunchboxes

“Keeping the Light On” by Joy Oladokun

“Song for You” by Rhye

“Dive” by Olivia Dean

“A Woman’s World (Remix)” by Estelle

“Jingle Bells” by Devin S. Norris

“Deck the Halls” by Devin S. Norris

“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” by Angelina Jordan

“Present Without a Bow” by Kacey Musgraves featuring Leon Bridges

“Love On” by Selena Gomez

“A Family Affair” is now streaming on Netflix.