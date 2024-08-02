Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Soundtrack

Netflix’s latest addictive murder mystery comes with one heck of a dynamic soundtrack. Emma Myers, best known for playing bubbly werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair in “Wednesday,” stars as teen sleuth Pip Fitz-Amobi in “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.” Based on Holly Jackson’s best-selling YA mystery novel of the same name, the streaming adaptation follows Pip as she risks it all to solve a five-year-old high school murder case.
The six-episode series is jam-packed with eclectic tracks, from familiar favorites like Billie Eilish, Lykke Li and Charli XCX, to club jams and soul classics. Check out a complete episode-by-episode guide to all the songs in “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” below.
Episode 1:
- “The Feminine Urge” by The Last Dinner Party
- “Chances” by Kaytranada
- “A New Error” by Moderat
- “In the Big Mood” by BBC Big Band
- “Gunshot” by Lykke Li
Episode 2:
- “Seize the Power” by Yonaka
- “To Rage” by Daughter
- “Wet Dream” by Wet Leg
- “Me and the Devil” by Gil Scott-Heron
- “Midnight” by Siobhan Sainte
Episode 3:
- “Sail” by AWOLNATION
- “Guillotine” by mansionair x NoMBe
- “Patient Zero” by CHAV
- “Warp 1977” by The Bloody Beetroots feat. Steve Aoki
- “Reception” by Daniel Avery
- “Beyond Control” by NTO and Monolink
- “Osiris” by matstubs x Rfen
- “Funnel of Love” by SQÜRL (feat. Madeline Follin)
Episode 4:
- “Selfish Soul’” by Sudan Archives
- “Since Last Wednesday” by Highasakite
- “I’m Coming Home” by Brandis and Tarlton
- “Take Care” by Beach House
- “You Should See Me in a Crown” by Billie Eilish
Episode 5:
- “Pump” by Chris Lorenzo
- “5 In the Morning” by Charli XCX
- “Concrete Over Water” by Jockstrap
- “The Whole Universe Wants to be Touched” by Nils Frahm
- “Organ Donor” by DJ Shadow
Episode 6:
- “Keep the Streets Empty for Me” by Fever Ray
- “Out of Control” by The Chemical Brothers
- “Nothing Is Safe” by Clipping
- “If I Had a Heart” by Fever Ray
- “Coffee” by Sylvan Esso
- “Anyone Who Knows What Love Is” by Irma Thomas