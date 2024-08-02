Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Soundtrack

The YA murder mystery stars “Wednesday” breakout Emma Myers and boasts a song list full of hits and hidden gems

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi, Jude Morgan-Collie as Connor Reynolds, Raiko Gohara as Zach Chen, Yali Topol Margalith as Lauren Gibson and Asha Banks as Cara Ward in "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" (Netflix)

Netflix’s latest addictive murder mystery comes with one heck of a dynamic soundtrack. Emma Myers, best known for playing bubbly werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair in “Wednesday,” stars as teen sleuth Pip Fitz-Amobi in “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.” Based on Holly Jackson’s best-selling YA mystery novel of the same name, the streaming adaptation follows Pip as she risks it all to solve a five-year-old high school murder case.

The six-episode series is jam-packed with eclectic tracks, from familiar favorites like Billie Eilish, Lykke Li and Charli XCX, to club jams and soul classics. Check out a complete episode-by-episode guide to all the songs in “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” below.

Episode 1:

  • “The Feminine Urge” by The Last Dinner Party
  • “Chances” by Kaytranada
  • “A New Error” by Moderat
  • “In the Big Mood” by BBC Big Band
  • “Gunshot” by Lykke Li

Episode 2:

  • “Seize the Power” by Yonaka
  • “To Rage” by Daughter
  • “Wet Dream” by Wet Leg
  • “Me and the Devil” by Gil Scott-Heron
  • “Midnight” by Siobhan Sainte
Episode 3:

  • “Sail” by AWOLNATION
  • “Guillotine” by mansionair x NoMBe
  • “Patient Zero” by CHAV
  • “Warp 1977” by The Bloody Beetroots feat. Steve Aoki
  • “Reception” by Daniel Avery
  • “Beyond Control” by NTO and Monolink
  • “Osiris” by matstubs x Rfen
  • “Funnel of Love” by SQÜRL (feat. Madeline Follin)

Episode 4:

  • “Selfish Soul’” by Sudan Archives
  • “Since Last Wednesday” by Highasakite
  • “I’m Coming Home” by Brandis and Tarlton
  • “Take Care” by Beach House
  • “You Should See Me in a Crown” by Billie Eilish

Episode 5:

  • “Pump” by Chris Lorenzo
  • “5 In the Morning” by Charli XCX
  • “Concrete Over Water” by Jockstrap
  • “The Whole Universe Wants to be Touched” by Nils Frahm
  • “Organ Donor” by DJ Shadow

Episode 6:

  • “Keep the Streets Empty for Me” by Fever Ray
  • “Out of Control” by The Chemical Brothers
  • “Nothing Is Safe” by Clipping
  • “If I Had a Heart” by Fever Ray
  • “Coffee” by Sylvan Esso
  • “Anyone Who Knows What Love Is” by Irma Thomas
