Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Soundtrack

Netflix’s latest addictive murder mystery comes with one heck of a dynamic soundtrack. Emma Myers, best known for playing bubbly werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair in “Wednesday,” stars as teen sleuth Pip Fitz-Amobi in “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.” Based on Holly Jackson’s best-selling YA mystery novel of the same name, the streaming adaptation follows Pip as she risks it all to solve a five-year-old high school murder case.

The six-episode series is jam-packed with eclectic tracks, from familiar favorites like Billie Eilish, Lykke Li and Charli XCX, to club jams and soul classics. Check out a complete episode-by-episode guide to all the songs in “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” below.

Episode 1:

“The Feminine Urge” by The Last Dinner Party

“Chances” by Kaytranada

“A New Error” by Moderat

“In the Big Mood” by BBC Big Band

“Gunshot” by Lykke Li

Episode 2:

“Seize the Power” by Yonaka

“To Rage” by Daughter

“Wet Dream” by Wet Leg

“Me and the Devil” by Gil Scott-Heron

“Midnight” by Siobhan Sainte

Episode 3:

“Sail” by AWOLNATION

“Guillotine” by mansionair x NoMBe

“Patient Zero” by CHAV

“Warp 1977” by The Bloody Beetroots feat. Steve Aoki

“Reception” by Daniel Avery

“Beyond Control” by NTO and Monolink

“Osiris” by matstubs x Rfen

“Funnel of Love” by SQÜRL (feat. Madeline Follin)

Episode 4:

“Selfish Soul’” by Sudan Archives

“Since Last Wednesday” by Highasakite

“I’m Coming Home” by Brandis and Tarlton

“Take Care” by Beach House

“You Should See Me in a Crown” by Billie Eilish

Episode 5:

“Pump” by Chris Lorenzo

“5 In the Morning” by Charli XCX

“Concrete Over Water” by Jockstrap

“The Whole Universe Wants to be Touched” by Nils Frahm

“Organ Donor” by DJ Shadow

Episode 6: